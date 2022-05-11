Transit-Oriented Development? Thousands Of Units Planned At Southland Mall, Next To New BRT Stop

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar has entered into a new agreement with Waste Pro of Florida for collection of garbage, recyclables, and bulk pickup. The city’s new 7-year contract with Waste Pro went into effect May 1, 2022. Rates increased from $18.75 to $30.46 per month. There will be no change in the service levels offered to its residents. With two days per week garbage pickup, one day per week for recycling. One day per month for unlimited bulk pickup (Contractor Generated Waste is not acceptable). For the Riviera Isles Community, recycle pickup will change from Saturdays to Wednesdays effective July 6, 2022.

