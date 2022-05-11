ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Funeral notices — May 11, 2022

 3 days ago

BOTTINI — Kathryn (Kathy) Bottini, 88, on Feb. 1, 2022. Service 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Cemetery, Rome. No calling hours. Arrangements by the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St. BRITTON — Fredrick R. “Fred” Britton, 71, of Camden, on May 6, 2022. Services 2...

Leona S. Myers

Leona S. Myers, 83, of Rexford, N.Y. and formerly of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022, with her loving family at her side at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. She was born on May 15, 1938, in Camden, N.Y., a daughter of the late Lucius C. and Elizabeth D. Skinner. Leona was a graduate of Camden Central High School and was a member of St. Peter’s Church of Rome.
ROME, NY
Girl Scouts recognize volunteers

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, serving 26 counties in New York — including Oneida, Madison, Herkimer and Lewis counties as well as two counties in Pennsylvania, recently recognized the thousands of adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to local Girl Scouts, including several area residents.
ONEIDA, NY
George Ernest Washburn

AVA, NY — George Ernest Washburn, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by family. George was born July 10, 1949, in Utica, NY to Ernest J. Washburn and Dorothy C. (Bacon) Washburn. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1967, and from SUNY Morrisville in 1969 with a degree in Computer Science.
AVA, NY
John D. Coy

CEDARVILLE, NY — John D. Coy 61, of Cedarville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. He was born on July 14, 1960, in Herkimer, NY, a son of Howard and Betty (Walts) Coy. He was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Markham Central Schools.
HERKIMER, NY
Rome, NY
Obituaries
City
Rome, NY
City
Marcy, NY
City
Canastota, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
City
Williamstown, NY
Sign-up for ‘David’ bus trip

A two-day bus trip to see the production of “David” at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pa. will be held on July 15 and 16, departing from Clinton and Dolgeville. David is a legendary figure in the Old Testament of the Bible who rises from shepherd to king after slaying the giant Goliath.
LANCASTER, PA
Samuel R. Davies

Samuel R. Davies, 82, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Rome Health. He was born on March 3, 1940, in Oneida, N.Y., a son of the late Robert and Ruth Greene Davies. On July 5, 1969, he was united in marriage to Linda A. Tuffey. Samuel was employed as a welder with Nolan-Jampo of Rome and was formerly employed by Spargo Wire. He had a true passion for Marial Arts, Samuel earned a Black Belt and became a Karate Instructor. After becoming disabled, Samuel would not let his disability hold him back, he would instruct his students from his wheelchair. Samuel was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting and sculpting. He also enjoyed going camping in his pop-up camper and spending time with his canine companion Peppy.
ROME, NY
RFA, RCH classes of 1975 to host June event

ROME — Members of the Class of 1975 at both Rome Free Academy and Rome Catholic High School will host a “Medicare Eligibility Celebration” from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Stanwix Veterans and Men’s Club, 6774 Lamphear Road, with many members of the classes turning age 65 this year.
ROME, NY
Person
Cory Joseph
Kenneth Udell Beasock

Kenneth “Ken” Udell Beasock, 89, of Rome, passed away on May 5, 2022, in Lake City, Florida. He was born on June 28, 1932, in Rome, New York, to Kenneth J. Beasock and Blanche E. (Seifert) Beasock. Ken had a distinguished career in the U.S. Marine Corps serving...
ROME, NY
Mohawk Valley Choral Society performs spring concert Sunday

UTICA—The Mohawk Valley Choral Society presents its spring concert “Songs of Light and Love” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Our Lady of Lourdes campus of Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish, at 2222 Genesee St. in Utica. Now in its 40th year, and under...
UTICA, NY
Clinton’s Barone turns in high marks in pole vault, lacrosse

CLINTON — Claire Barone, a Clinton senior, is having a standout spring in two sports. Most notably, Barone broke the Clinton program record in the pole vault at the fifth annual Ed Wadas co-ed invitational last Friday at Whitesboro. In an attempt that featured its own twists and turns before it even happened, she eventually vaulted to a mark of 10 feet, five inches.
CLINTON, NY
Helen A. Wilson

Helen A. Wilson, age 71, Rome, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Rome Health. Helen was born in Oneida February 23, 1951, a daughter of Adam A. and Oretta Thompson Skachenko. She graduated from VVS, Class of 1969, and attended BOCES School of Nursing and Utica School of Commerce.
ROME, NY
Five airmen promoted at 224th Air Defense Group

ROME — Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, adjutant general for New York, has announced the promotion of five airmen at the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Those promoted include:. Staff Sgt. Jason Calandra, of...
ROME, NY
Frankfort Hill schoolhouse to host lecture series

FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Hill Historical Society District No. 10 Schoolhouse will be open for a series of guest lectures. All of the lectures are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the school, located on Frankfort Hill near the intersection of Albany and Higby roads next to the Frankfort Hill Volunteer Fire Co.
FRANKFORT, NY
COLUMN: Remembering longtime media personality Hank ‘Legend’ Brown

The word “legend” gets tossed around a lot when describing people who have had a long-term impact on an industry. With “Hank” Brown, that word is most fitting. Brown, who died at age 91 in Vermont on Monday, May 9, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, was truly a legendary broadcaster in Central New York and beyond.
UTICA, NY
Motorcyclist hurt in Rome crash

ROME — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV on East Chestnut Street Thursday night. Authorities said the crash occurred near the opening of the Mohawk River Trail shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said the operator of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while the driver of the SUV declined hospital treatment at the scene.
ROME, NY
Obituaries
Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Utica

UTICA — The New York Lottery Saturday announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 13 Take 5 Midday drawing. The ticket, worth $21,725.50, was purchased at Price Chopper located at 50 Auert Ave., North Utica Shopping Center in Utica. Take 5 players with midday and evening...
UTICA, NY
Five at MVCC awarded Clarkson transfer scholarships

UTICA — Five Mohawk Valley Community College students have been awarded merit-based transfer scholarships to Clarkson University. Three students received the Clarkson University Leadership Award, which recognizes students who demonstrate leadership and outstanding academic achievement. The award is in the amount of $15,000 per year for two years. The...
UTICA, NY
Stone Soup dinner May 26

VERONA — Stone Soup, a community dinner, will return to the Verona Presbyterian Church on Thursday, May 26, from 4:30-6 p.m. The meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall of the church on the corner of Rock Road and Main Street. All may attend. There is no charge, however, donations are accepted and will be given to the Verona Area Food Pantry.
VERONA, NY
MVCC salutes honor society inductees

UTICA — Six students at Mohawk Valley Community College have been inducted into Spire, a national honor society that recognizes the achievements of adult learners and nontraditional students enrolled in two-year colleges. MVCC’s Spring 2022 Spire inductees are:. Jacqueline Ackerman, of Rome, criminal justice;. Keisha Danois, of Utica,...
UTICA, NY

