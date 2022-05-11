Mayor Suarez: Miami ‘On The Cusp Of Getting Something Big’

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 07: Some of the thousands of people are seen as they line up to receive assistance at a Hurricane Irma disaster center setup at the Hard Rock Stadium on November 7, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The disaster assistance is for those who lost food during the hurricane. Those who qualify are given anywhere from a few hundred dollars to more than 1,000 and can be used to buy food. The individual payment depends on the size of the family affected, storm loss and income level. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

