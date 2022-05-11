ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mayor Suarez: Miami ‘On The Cusp Of Getting Something Big’

By 18 Comments
thenextmiami.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Francis Suarez said last week he thinks something Miami is about to get big news. “We’d love to have Twitter here,” Suarez said, according to Bloomberg. The news service said...

www.thenextmiami.com

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Poll shows Ken Russell in ‘dead heat’ with María Elvira Salazar for CD 27 seat

Russell and Salazar are separated by just 2 percentage points, newly released survey numbers show. A new survey of voters in Florida’s 27th Congressional District shows Democratic Miami Commissioner Ken Russell within striking distance of incumbent Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar. The survey, commissioned by Russell’s campaign and...
FLORIDA STATE
kfrxfm.com

Stand In Line Professionally

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 07: Some of the thousands of people are seen as they line up to receive assistance at a Hurricane Irma disaster center setup at the Hard Rock Stadium on November 7, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The disaster assistance is for those who lost food during the hurricane. Those who qualify are given anywhere from a few hundred dollars to more than 1,000 and can be used to buy food. The individual payment depends on the size of the family affected, storm loss and income level. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
miamirealtors.com

Colombia: Top Foreign Country Searching for Miami Homes in March 2022; New York is the Top State

MIAMI — Colombian consumers posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in March 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). A diversified list of foreign countries are searching MiamiRealtors.com as South Florida continues to see surging demand from global buyers as pandemic-related protocols relax and unstable political situations develop around the world.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Ash Jurberg

This Miami entrepreneur just lost $1 billion

Recently I wrote about the youngest billionaire in Miami, Fred Ehrsam. When I wrote the article, Ehrsam had a net worth of $2.1 billion, making him the youngest billionaire in Miami. However, thanks to the plunge in the value of cryptocurrency, Ehrsam has lost $1 billion in the past few weeks.
MIAMI, FL
Bay News 9

Patronis reveals proposals to curb home insurance fraud in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday announced five proposals targeting fraud that he will pursue for the Florida Legislature special session on insurance reform that begins May 23. The key legislative proposal would add three more anti-fraud homeowner insurance teams that will investigate and...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

In Miami's Western Suburbs, the Boombox Births an Underground Nightclub Scene

It's around midnight on a Saturday in late March, and droves of spring breakers are wading through traffic in downtown and South Beach, trying to find their way into late-night hot spots like E11even, Club Space, and LIV. Savvy locals, though, are headed to the Boombox, an underground nightclub in suburban Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Miami, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The unique atmosphere of Soju Miami will offer a new experience, pleasing those looking for something new and interactive. It is a modern restaurant with fast and friendly service. Their smaller menu doesn’t offer many options, but it is helpful for first-time customers who might not know what to order.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Cusp#Bloomberg#Cfo
CBS News

Florida judge throws out GOP-friendly congressional map

A Florida state judge has thrown out the congressional map passed by the Republican legislature and pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis, ruling that it violated state law by drawing Black voters out of a north Florida district. Circuit Judge Layne Smith ruled Wednesday that the enacted map violates the state's...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cisco
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Democrats push Republicans to own potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

Florida Democrats on Tuesday sought to turn up the heat on Republicans, hoping that voters will hold the GOP responsible for the expected Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. The online news conference included two prominent South Florida Democrats, state Sens. Lauren Book and Shevrin Jones. Increasingly during last five ...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Florida’s dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek district | Orlando Area News | Orlando

A federal judge has tossed the first challenge to Florida’s law dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek special district. The lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Orange and Osceola counties argued that the dissolution would result in increased taxation for residents forced to bear maintenance costs formerly handled by the Walt Disney World theme park. The judge dismissed the case on two grounds.
ORLANDO, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Miami’s Mayor Invites Twitter To Relocate to the City Just Days After Governor DeSantis Stated It Wasn’t His Priority

Tension between two of the state's Republican leaders?. Tweet neon signPhoto by Chris J. Davis on Unsplash. On May 3 it became apparent that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida was not interested in attracting Twitter to relocate their corporate headquarters from to the sunshine state. Gov. DeSantis stated that "importing 'some tech company' from San Francisco (was) not high on our list", in spite of the fact that Florida's CFO, Jimmy Patronis had launched a charm offensive to lure the tech giant to Florida.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy