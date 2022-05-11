ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash that killed elderly woman

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A driver is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly hitting and killing an elderly woman walking down the sidewalk Wednesday morning. The...

