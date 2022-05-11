State Police arrest a Horseheads man for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO