Horseheads, NY

State Police arrest a Horseheads man for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

nyspnews.com
 2 days ago

On May 10, 2022, at approximately 9:42 a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to Millport Fire Department, in...

www.nyspnews.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Unadilla Woman Arrested After Operating Vehicle Under Influence of Drugs

An Unadilla woman is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. The office says deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Highway 14 in Franklin and found 53-year-old Dorian Stewart behind the wheel. An investigation...
UNADILLA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Clinton County man on several charges including Robbery 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, State Police received a report of an individual stealing a car from a location on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh. After police responded to the scene, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen man shoots car during road rage incident

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Watkins Glen man was arrested late last month after he shot a rifle at another persons car during a road rage incident, according to State Police. Brian McGrane was arrested on April 30, 2022, for allegedly shooting the victim’s car with a .22 caliber rifle during the incident. McGrane […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Horseheads, NY
Millport, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Montour Falls man for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:01a.m., the State Police out of Horseheads responded to a Erie Materials, in the town of Horseheads, regarding a Dodge Grand Caravan being taken without permission. The Investigation revealed that John T. Connor, age 35, from Montour Falls, had taken the vehicle which troopers located at the Relax Inn, in the town of Montour Falls.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Corning man for DWI.

On May 9, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., State Police out of Big Flats conducted a traffic stop on a motorist on State Route 34, in the town of Van Etten. While interviewing the driver, Jeremy B. Crane, age 43, from Corning, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Crane.
CORNING, NY
nyspnews.com

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
FL Radio Group

Montour Falls Man Leads Three Different Police Agencies on Three Pursuits

A Montour Falls man led police from three different agencies on three separate high-speed pursuits Wednesday morning before finally being taken into custody. As State Police were investigating a stolen vehicle complaint in the village of Montour Falls, the suspect and the car were seen driving by. Attempts to pull the driver failed, and a brief pursuit through the village ensued. With speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour, the pursuit was terminated and the stolen car continued north on State Route 14 towards Watkins Glen.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
#Criminal Mischief#Trucks#The State Police#Millport Fire Department
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Man Arrested for Burglary and Grand Larceny

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31-year-old Steven C. Barrows of Sidney, following the investigation into a reported burglary complaint in the Town of Otsego where a vehicle had been stolen from the location. Barrows was then found to be driving the vehicle in the Town of Oneonta where...
ONEONTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Millport man arrested for damaging fire trucks

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested for allegedly damaging fire trucks at the local fire department Tuesday morning, police said. Michael Grow, 54, was arrested by New York State Police on May 10 after NYSP Horseheads received a report of someone at the Millport Fire Department damaging the fire trucks around […]
MILLPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Cheektowaga was arrested for DWI

On May 11, 2022, at 2:10 am, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Leonard G. Pelczynski, 61 of Cheektowaga, NY for driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and invalid NYS inspection. On May11, 2022, Troopers stopped Pelczynski on Transit Rd in the village of Depew for...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wesb.com

Early Morning Shooting in Olean

Olean Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 Thursday morning reporting the sound of gunshots on the 900 block of Seneca Avenue. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a resident and discovered that shots had been fired into the rear of an occupied apartment.
OLEAN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Announces Multiple Arrests

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrests of several people for various offenses. The office says 46-year-old Gweyn Brockway was charged with 21 counts of Forgery in the 2nd degree and one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree after they say she took $17,000 from a woman.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Mother Arrested for Incident at Love’s Travel Stop in Tyre

A second suspect has now been arrested for the incident this month at the Love’s Travel Stop in Tyre. The Finger Lakes Times reports Lisbeth Collada of Florida now faces attempted murder, arson, and assault charges. Collada and Jamie Avery Jr. are accused of setting fires in the travel stop and they doused a 1- year old child in a flammable liquid. A three year old boy was found locked inside the cab of a tractor trailer suffering from a head injury. Both are expected to recover.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police on Long Island arrest a Queens man for felony gun possession

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:32 pm, a Trooper conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on the Northern State Parkway in the town of North Hempstead, Nassau County. Further investigation revealed the driver, Matthew Solivan, 20 of Queens, NY, was found to be in possession of an illegal...
QUEENS, NY

