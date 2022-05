COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2021, Experience Columbus and Tourism Diversity Matters set out to tackle an issue within the travel and tourism industry: underrepresentation. Specifically, it set out to improve the underrepresentation of Black, indigenous, and people of color in the industry, especially in positions of leadership. The six-month program gives students, recent graduates and professionals the chance to serve as apprentices at local businesses in the area, while building their skills in areas of interest.

