ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Investigators looking for man who purchased mower with fraudulent card

nyspnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Police Investigators at Ithaca are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual. On March 7, 2022, he is accused of...

www.nyspnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Victim reports group assault in Utica; police searching for suspects

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for suspects in an alleged group assault that happened on Maple Street on Wednesday, May 11. Officers were called to the 1300 block around 11:45 p.m. The victim told police he was jumped by a group of people near the intersection with...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Teen accused of damaging pickup truck windshield in Annsville

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. – An 18-year-old is accused of damaging the windshield of a Ford pickup truck in the town of Annsville last month. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to Main Street on the afternoon of April 27 for a domestic incident, where it was alleged that Savannah M. Hunt, of Annsville, caused the damage to the vehicle.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newfield, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Newfield, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Unadilla Woman Arrested After Operating Vehicle Under Influence of Drugs

An Unadilla woman is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. The office says deputies responded to a one-car crash on County Highway 14 in Franklin and found 53-year-old Dorian Stewart behind the wheel. An investigation...
UNADILLA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police are investigating a body located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County.

New York State Police in Wolcott are asking the public for help in identifying a body that was located on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Ingersoll Drive after fishermen reported finding a body along the shoreline. At this time the remains, which appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time, are unidentified and have been transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Little S Law Equipment
theharlemvalleynews.net

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges

The New York State Police and The Village of Monticello Police Department arrested two Monticello residents on burglary charges. The New York State Police Liberty along with the Village of Monticello Police Department announce the arrest of Uwell E. Reynolds, age 20, Village of Monticello and Keyshaun Carlton Graham Murray, age 20, Village of Monticello for Burglary 1st degree. They were both arrested on May 11, 2022. The arrest is the result of an investigation in conjunction with Monticello Police Department into a home invasion on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello on April 27, 2022. The homeowner suffered minor injuries as a result. Reynolds and Murray were also charged for a string of burglaries. Those burglaries occurred on April 10, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., at the Waverly Garden Housing Complex in the village of Monticello. They were both charged with Burglary 2nd degree, Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree by the Village of Monticello Police Department. Both Reynolds and Murray were arraigned in front of Village of Monticello Justice Solomon and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, and $1million partially secured bond.
MONTICELLO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Body found on shore of Blind Sodus Bay

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Police are investigating after a body washed up on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Troopers say fishermen in the area of Ingersoll Drive called 911 after finding a body along the...
WOLCOTT, NY
Syracuse.com

Man arrested after almost 2-hour standoff in DeWitt

DeWitt, N.Y. -- One man was arrested following an approximately two-hour police standoff in DeWitt Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:41 p.m., police received reports of a domestic fight between a man and a woman on Wexford Road, according to a news release from DeWitt police. The dispute was reported by a third party that was not involved.
DEWITT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Clinton County man on several charges including Robbery 1st degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree

On May 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM, State Police received a report of an individual stealing a car from a location on State Route 3, in the town of Plattsburgh. After police responded to the scene, it was determined an unidentified male suspect threatened a vehicle operator with a knife and then stole the victim’s truck.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested after motorcycles stolen in Ogden

Authorities say the suspect is 41-year-old Fermin LLanos-Lacourt. He was issued appearance tickets for charges of third-degree burglary, and third-degree grand larceny. He was released from custody and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.
WNYT

Large police presence seen at Crossgates Mall Wednesday evening

GUILDERLAND - A large police presence at Crossgates Mall on Wednesday evening stemmed from a report of a large fight. Guilderland Police tell NewsChannel 13 they were called to the mall around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday for a fight at the Carhartt store. However, police say the people involved were gone when they arrived.
GUILDERLAND, NY
iheart.com

13 Year Old Robbed At Knife Point In Town Of Lysander Park

Lysander, N.Y. - State Police have arrested two teens after they robbed a 13 year old. Troopers say they arrived at Kerri Hornaday Park in the town of Lysander where the 13 year old boy told them, a group of teens approached him and one knocked him to the ground and stole his sandals. The boy said one of them displayed a knife.
LYSANDER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy