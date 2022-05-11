ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets GM Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving While Discussing His Extension: "We're Looking For Guys That Want To Be A Part Of Something Bigger Than Themselves, Play Team Basketball, And Be Available."

By Orlando Silva
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a tumultuous 2021-22 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving is apparently ready to extend his stay with the team he's called 'home' since 2019. The talented point guard joined the Nets to initially create a deadly duo with Kevin Durant. He then was part of a Big 3...

John Obrien
2d ago

Whoever this person is as the Brooklyn Nets GM. They think buying high priced talent is a winning formula. It works if you know what you are doing. So far nothing has worked the Nets Basketball Organization over the years. They have never won an NBA Championship. They have gotten there but never got the Golden Prize. They tried with Jason Kidd as a player and as the Head Coach. Steve Nash so far isn’t the winning formula either. As the saying goes Same Time Next year.

NBA

