Nets GM Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving While Discussing His Extension: "We're Looking For Guys That Want To Be A Part Of Something Bigger Than Themselves, Play Team Basketball, And Be Available."
After a tumultuous 2021-22 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving is apparently ready to extend his stay with the team he's called 'home' since 2019. The talented point guard joined the Nets to initially create a deadly duo with Kevin Durant. He then was part of a Big 3...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 1