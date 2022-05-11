ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Howard and Archuleta Named to MW First Team

golobos.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico natives Andrea Howard and Ashley Archuleta have been named to the Mountain West Softball All-Conference First Team, as voted on by conference coaches. The selection marks the third overall all-conference honor for Howard, but the first on the First Team, as she was named...

golobos.com

Comments / 0

Related
golobos.com

Women's 10K Podium Sweep Highlights First Day of MW OTF Championships

CLOVIS, Calif. — The University of New Mexico track & field team opened the Mountain West Outdoor Championships on a fantastic note as the Lobos took the top three spots in the women’s 10K run at the championships. These top podium spots earned the women’s team 24 points towards their team score to tie Colorado State for first.
CLOVIS, CA
golobos.com

Lobos Travel to Cal for Three-Game Series

BERKELEY, Calif. – The University of New Mexico baseball team will play a three game non-conference series against the California Golden Bears this Friday-Sunday at Evans Diamond at Stu Gordon Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. First pitch for the series opener on Friday is 6 p.m. (PT), while Saturday is set for 3 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale is set for 1 p.m.
BERKELEY, CA
golobos.com

Seth Cook Named Asst. Marketing Director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Seth Cook, formerly of the University of Illinois, has joined UNM’s external team as Assistant Director of Marketing. With UNM, Cook will handle marketing plans and initiatives for women’s basketball, volleyball and softball as well as oversee the Howl Zone at Lobo Football. “Seth...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Falls in Game One to Aztecs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo softball team got on the board first in Thursday’s game with San Diego State, but the Aztecs answered to score seven unanswered runs in the 7-1 final. New Mexico was able to get runners on base in six of the seven innings with Peyton...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Rio Rancho, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Take Third Round of Rio Grande Rivalry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico baseball team defeated in-state rival New Mexico State for the third time this season, winning Tuesday night’s matchup by a score of 13-7 at Santa Ana Star Field. This is the first time in six years that the Lobos have defeated the Aggies at home (April 26, 2016- W, 10-4). Braydon Runion and Willie Cano broke out as today’s Lobo leaders, notching three hits apiece. Runion went 3-for-5 with two runs, while Cano had a 3-for-5 night with three runs and two RBI. Lenny Junior Ashby had two hits on the game, both of them solo home runs. Ashby now has 14 home runs on the season. Earning his first career start, freshman Benjamin Baker-Livingston dominated the mound as he allowed just one run on four hits in 4.0 innings pitched, while fanning five batters and ultimately earning his first win.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico high school state golf champions crowned

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 state golf championship wrapped up on Tuesday. Class 5A was held at Twin Warriors Golf Club, 4A played at Santa Ana Golf Club, while classes A-3A took to the links at the Canyon Club at 4 Hills. Class 5A Boys 1. Aiden Krafft, Cibola, 131 2. Quinn Yost, Piedra Vista, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Damian Martinez Has Joined The U.S. Army, Heads To Basic Training In June

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Damian Martinez has joined the U.S. Army and will be leaving for basic training in June. During his high school years, he wrestled and played football, making lifelong friends and unforgettable memories along the way. Damian enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors. His parents, Aaron Martinez of White Rock and Sarah Valdez of Washington, DC, are very proud of him and can’t wait to see what his future holds for him. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Howard
KRQE News 13

Wife of New Mexico State University chancellor accused of battery

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu is accused of battery. Dona Ana County Deputies arrested Sheryl Arvizu last week after they say she punched her husband several times while inside a vehicle. A criminal complaint states she accused him of cheating. Sheryl Arvizu has since been released on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bear cubs released back into wild

Last summer, a sow black bear was hit and killed by a car in Santa Fe. One of her cubs was captured by Game and Fish and taken to Cottonwood Rehab in Espanola. Over the last several months, Dr. Ramsey cared for the cub along with three others.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead after shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Edwards Street, just after 4:30 p.m. on May 11 about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. They found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds in a neighborhood near Dennis Chavez Park. Rodriguez was taken to Plains Regional […]
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain West Conference#Fresno State#The First Team#The Second Team
KRQE News 13

Headliners for ABQ Summerfest, Freedom 4th events announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The country band Shenandoah will headline Albuquerque’s Freedom 4th. The band is known for hits like “Two Dozen Roses” and “Church on Cumberland Road” and has more than 300 million streams and 13 number 1 radio singles. Other Summerfest headliners include Las Cafeteras and Yacht Rock Revenue. The events will kick off on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

DOD defends decision to not HQ Space Command in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Defense stands by its decision to headquarter the United Spaces Command in Alabama instead of New Mexico. Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration before the DOD selected Huntsville, Alabama early last year. New Mexico leaders including Senator Martin Heinrich called for a review, arguing the […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KRQE News 13

$1.5 billion in unspent New Mexico construction and project funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a treasure trove of public money intended for transformative, community-changing projects across New Mexico. But hundreds of millions of dollars that have been earmarked for public projects sit unused, waiting to be spent — sometimes waiting for years. While the state is “flush with funding,” more than $1.5 billion in […]
CONSTRUCTION
JamBase

Bonnie Raitt Confirms Fall 2022 Tour Dates With Marc Cohn

Bonnie Raitt announced 2022 tour dates set for fall with special guest Marc Cohn. The new dates kick off in October and stretch into November. Following a handful of previously announced engagements with longtime collaborator and singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, Bonnie Raitt’s new dates around her 2022 album Just Like That… begin on October 4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Raitt and Cohn then head to Texas with stops in El Paso (October 5) and San Antonio (October 7) ahead of a previously announced concert in the Dallas/Fort Worth area on October 8.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico June 7 Primary Elections: Sample ballots, candidate listings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In anticipation of the upcoming elections in New Mexico on June 7, 2022, officials across the High Plains counties have begun to release sample ballots for their communities to reference. Additionally, New Mexico voters can visit the Secretary of State’s website in order to search for their precinct’s sample ballots. MyHighPlains.com has […]
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy