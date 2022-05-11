ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

LIVE: West Fargo’s Newest K9 Officer

By Emily Welker
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morning Show got to see some major action this time. Thor is the 19-month-old newest K9 member of the department, who’s taking to the streets of West Fargo to fight...

www.kvrr.com

kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 13, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Cheyenne Deplazes Lynn, 21 of Fargo, for Fifth Degree Drug Possession. Lukas Eld Austin, 25 of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct.
CROOKSTON, MN
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
kvrr.com

Vehicle rolls & hits shed in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An SUV rolls over and hits a shed on 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue South in Fargo at the Tharaldson Baseball Complex. It happened around 5:45 Thursday night. Staff say water pump equipment inside the shed isn’t damaged. Police say a vehicle was heading...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo Police Department’s Lt. Adam Gustafson to be honored at memorial

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo Police officer who died on duty will be honored Thursday at the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial in Bismarck. Lt. Adam Gustafson died on May 18, 2021 from a heart attack at the police station. His name will be added to the memorial alongside the 66 North Dakotans who lost their lives in the line of duty.
WEST FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
BEULAH, ND
kvrr.com

Looters hit Fargo apartment building damaged by fire

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating after thieves stole personal property from tenants who were victims of a late Wednesday night apartment fire. The property manager of the building at 605 11th St. S says looters on bicycles and cars took items from the building Thursday night. She doesn’t know exactly what was stolen.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Police officers were called to the report of an assault in 1000 Block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a male victim with multiple injuries. The male victim was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen pulled from St. Croix River Thursday dies

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old boy who was hospitalized after an apparent drowning on the St. Croix River has died. His identity and official cause of death will be announced at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Original story. A 17-year-old was hospitalized...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police Investigator no longer with department

A New Ulm Police investigator accused of sex crimes is no longer employed by the city. Eric Gramentz’s last day with the department was Monday, May 9, according to a news release from the city. He’s been employed with the police department since February 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details, and providing courtroom testimony.
NEW ULM, MN
KFYR-TV

Medallion reported stolen from Scandinavian Heritage Park

MINOT, N.D. – A medallion commemorating Minot’s sister city of Skien, Norway, was reported stolen from the large ground map of Scandinavian countries, according to leadership with the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot. The map, referred to as “Plaza Scandinavia,” lies at the entrance to the park, and...
MINOT, ND
kvrr.com

National Law Enforcement Memorial Day celebrated at Lindenwood Park

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – National Law Enforcement Memorial Day commemorates the brave local, state and federal peace officers who’ve died or been disabled in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies and their families across the F-M region met up at the American Legion Memorial fountain in Lindenwood Park to honor fallen officers including West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Barn fire kills 1,000 goats in Otter Tail County

HENNING, Minn. (KVRR) – About 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies died in a barn fire near Henning, Minnesota. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. The barn and equipment inside was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD: Level 3 Offender moving to NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department said a Level 3 predatory offender is relocating to northwest Rochester. Michael James Costa will be moving to the 4400 block of 22 Avenue NW on May 13. Costa engaged in sexual contact with a known female child and teenager on separate...
ROCHESTER, MN
KX News

Missing Beulah man’s body found in Knife River

UPDATE 05/13/22: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Schaeffer family deal with funeral costs for their son. The Tyler Schaeffer Memorial Fund is an account set up at Union State Bank in Beulah. Since the page went up on Thursday, over $10,800 has been donated so far. The goal of the […]
BEULAH, ND
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
klkntv.com

Body found in lake near Columbus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A body was found in a lake near Columbus on Monday around 7 p.m. by boaters, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after the sheriff’s office, Duncan Fire, and Columbus Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, the body was recovered from Ernst Lake.
COLUMBUS, NE
kvrr.com

KVRR Exclusive: Undercover Moorhead Detectives Work To Get Fentanyl Off The Street

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Over the last six months, local law enforcement agencies have seized over $80,000 worth of fentanyl. “It’s huge they found that in 9/11 over in Afghanistan they started to really over produce their poppy plants and that’s really when the explosion kind of mixed between the expanding shipping out of the opioids along with the we had a lot of these man made prescription medications,” Moorhead Police Detective Brad Stuvland said.
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Valley City Man Facing Felony Charges

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Valley City man is facing felony Arson and Terrorizing Domestic Violence charges following an incident on May 8th at a Valley City residence. Police Lt. Dana Rustebakke said just before officers arrived on the scene the suspect allegedly ignited a rug in the...
VALLEY CITY, ND

