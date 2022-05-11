ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kyle & Samantha Busch Welcome Baby #2

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37C4VL_0faYPED900

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is a girl dad!

Kyle and his wife Samantha welcomed their second child via surrogate. They named her Lennix Key.

On Tuesday, the pair wrote on Instagram, “We're beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl. Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can't wait to meet her!!!”

“Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness,” they continued, using the hashtags #ivfjourney and #rainbowbaby.

The couple also shared the first photos of their bundle of joy, who weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 20 inches.

Kyle and Samantha are already the parents of son Brexton, 6.

Samantha announced they were expecting in November.

She shared, “We are so incredibly happy to announce that our baby girl will be joining our family via a gestational carrier in May of 2022!!!!💗. Some of the most beautiful things in life come after heartache and a whole lot of prayers. We have dreamed of this day being able to make Brexton a big brother and getting to tell him the exciting news FINALLY was one of the most special moments in life.”

She included a video of their son learning that he was getting a baby sister.

Samantha has been open about her fertility struggles. Last year, she posted a candid video in which she discussed her failed pregnancy using an embryo transfer.

She admitted, “I feel like we did everything right. This just has been the hardest round. I just felt like it was going to be okay. I think infertility is just cruel and it's not fair."

Comments / 9

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch And Wife Samantha Welcome Second Child, Lennix Key, After Years Of Struggling With Infertility

A huge congratulations are in order for the Busch’s. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, welcomed a beautiful baby girl yesterday. Lennix Key Busch came into the world at 20 inches, weighing a healthy 6.1 oz. Samantha posted a few newborn photos on her Instagram page, saying how excited and overjoyed they are with the birth of their daughter: “Lennix Key Busch. May 10, 2022, 5:12 am, 6.1 oz 20 in. We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with […] The post NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch And Wife Samantha Welcome Second Child, Lennix Key, After Years Of Struggling With Infertility first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

'7 Little Johnstons': Alex Death Rumors — Are They True?

TLC fans fell in love with 7 Little Johnstons' Amber and Trent Johnston and their five kids when their show premiered in 2015. Through 11 seasons of the reality TV series, viewers have basically watched Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alex Johnston grow up. So you can imagine their immediate concern when rumors of Alex's death began surfacing.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is having herself one amazing Mother's Day. On Sunday, the 22-year-old country singer took to Instagram to share she's expecting baby number 2 -- a boy. "My son. 💙 Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day," she wrote. Alongside the sweet announcement, Barrett shared a video from her ultra sound, giving her followers a closer look at her son.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
TMZ.com

Naomi Judd's Suicide the Result of Gunshot, Daughter Ashley Discloses

Naomi Judd committed suicide by firearm, and her daughter Ashley Judd explains the catastrophe of mental illness and how her mom couldn't process the love her friends, family and colleagues felt toward her. Ashley spoke with Diane Sawyer on 'GMA' about Naomi's death, the day before she was inducted into...
CELEBRITIES
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samantha Busch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Reveals Sweet Proposal

Country singer Kassi Ashton has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Ashton is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. He made the proposal all the more special for Ashton by proposing in the same place where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram followers that Myatt proposed...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy