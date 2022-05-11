Care for Care Givers

The 27th annual Dunn County Dairy Breakfast will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 7am to 11am at Breezy Haven Farms. The cost of the dairy breakfast meal is $6 per person and children 5 and under are free. The meal includes Hotcakes On The Go all-you-can-eat pancakes with real maple syrup and flavored syrups. You'll be able to enjoy a variety of yummy dairy products, including white, chocolate and strawberry milk, Cady Cheese sticks, Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery deep-fried cheese curds, McDonald's Yoplait Go-Gurts, and Swiss Miss pudding snacks. Activities featured at the dairy breakfast will include a chance to visit with Alice in Dairyland, an antique tractor display, petting zoo, and door prizes will be given away.

