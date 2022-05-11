ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey could face runoff in governor’s race

By Jonathan Hardison
wtvy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Republican primary in the Alabama Governor’s race may be tightening to a point that Governor Ivey could face a runoff, according to results of an exclusive new Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll released Wednesday. In the poll of 600 likely Alabama Republican primary...

www.wtvy.com

