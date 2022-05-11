ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barham, Kane honored by Rotary

By The Telegraph
 2 days ago
ALTON — Anna Kane and Emma Barham of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for April at the regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s...

