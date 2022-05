William Stewart of Many passed away April 25, 2022, at Sabine Medical Center. Buddy loved fishing, reading, and music. Born August 6, 1945, to Marion and Udell (Oliver) Stewart in Houlka, Mississippi, he moved to Provencal/Many area as a small child with his mother and siblings following the death of his father. Buddy went on to serve his country in Vietnam before living in Natchitoches and finally settling in Toledo Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ella Faye and Della Ray Pullam, his brother Bobby Lee Crowley, nephews John Crowley and Robert Manasco, and his great-nephew Dalton McQuillin.

