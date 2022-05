USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has announced the hiring of multiple school administrators for the coming academic year. During the USD 253 Board’s recent meeting Wednesday evening, the board approved the hiring of Adrian Trujillo to serve as an Assistant Principal at Emporia Middle School, Laurie Kurzen as the new Principal at Timmerman Elementary School and Brandi Mitchell as the new Principal of Village Elementary School. Mitchell will take over for current Principal John Martin who is stepping down to take over the Principal position at Emporia Middle School next year.

