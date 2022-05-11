ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Muscatine Humane Society Needs You to Adopt a Pup

By Sarah Stringer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So they can move ahead with a new kennel installation project, the Muscatine Humane Society needs you to adopt their dogs. According to a Facebook post from the Muscatine Humane Society, adoption rates for dogs are reduced to $75 as they work to make the shift to the new kennels. They're...

