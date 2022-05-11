ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Eucalyptus Trees | Oxnard

By Gabriel Pabon
onscene.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article05.11.2022 | 2:35 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard City Fire crews responded to reports...

onscene.tv

Comments / 3

Related
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Dollar Tree Discount Store

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters battled the flames burning a Dollar Tree discount store Thursday night on the 6000 block of North Lankershim Boulevard in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the reported fire around 8:12 p.m. May...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

2-Alarm Fire Destroys Multiple Apartment Units | Fontana

05.11.2022 | 2:44 AM | FONTANA – A two-alarm fire destroyed multiple apartment units and displaced several families in a early morning blaze. First responders responded to reports of a commercial structure fire just before 3am. Arriving units located heavy smoke and fire showing, and multiple apartment units were fully involved in fire. Firefighters called for a second alarm due to the magnitude of the blaze and battled the flames. It appears everyone was able to safely evacuate, however, many families are displaced as a result of the fire. Firefighters were able to successfully knock down the blaze without injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Officials Surveil Homeless Camps

A midday meeting on Thursday on the tracks just off the freeway in Montecito was the scene of a multi-agency effort to coordinate the cleanup of homeless encampments in the city and county. Sharon Byrne of the Montecito Association, County Supervisor Das Williams, Santa Barbara City Councilpersons Oscar Gutierrez and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 acre vegetation fire extinguished in Redding Thursday

REDDING, Calif. - Firefighters with the Redding Fire Department extinguished a one acre vegetation fire in Redding on Thursday at around 6:15 p.m. An engine were returning from a medical call when firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from a field at 12750 Old Oregon Trail. A second fire engine was...
REDDING, CA
foxla.com

2 maintenance workers die after fentanyl exposure at downtown LA apartment complex

LOS ANGELES - Two maintenance workers are dead after police believe they may have been exposed to fentanyl at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hazmat call in the 800 block of South Olive Street a little before 11 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two unconscious men.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Ave#Wooley Rd
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Orange County Evacuations and Road Closures for Coastal Fire

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were underway for parts of Orange County as a destructive wildfire continued to spread along the coast Wednesday night. The blaze, dubbed the Coastal Fire, had burned about 200 acres near Laguna Beach and Laguna Niguel. More than a dozen homes in the area were destroyed as flames reached into residential neighborhoods.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 44 reopens near Shingletown following police activity

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - Highway 44 was blocked in both directions just east of Shingletown Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the road was blocked due to police activity. An employee at the Dollar General in Shingletown told Action News Now the store was told there was an active shooter...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

School bus, SUV collision injures several people in Lake Elsinore

Several people, including children, were hurt in a collision Thursday involving an SUV and a school bus in Lake Elsinore.The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on State Route 74, just west of Riverside Street. According to Riverside County Fire, one person had to be extricated from the wreckage, and there were at least three people with injuries ranging from serious to minor.One child suffered a leg injury, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans says both sides of State Route 74 remain closed for an unknown duration.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Forty residents of apartment complex in Fontana are displaced by fire

About 40 residents of a multi-unit apartment complex in central Fontana were displaced by a fire which erupted in the early morning hours of May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at 2:43 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke showing from two units on...
FONTANA, CA
Nationwide Report

3 people killed, 3 others hospitalized after a traffic collision in Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)

3 people killed, 3 others hospitalized after a traffic collision in Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. Three people lost their lives and three construction workers were hospitalized after a crash Thursday morning in Newport Beach. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place in the 300 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 12:45 a.m. [...]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Carjacking Suspects Captured After Pursuit and Crash | La Mesa

05.11.2022 | 12:34 PM | SAN DIEGO – A SDPD officer spotted two males in a car that had been car-jacked at gunpoint, 3 days earlier in eastern San Diego. The officer called for back up and the officers attempted to pull the suspects over, but they fled. The suspects made their way from the eastern portion of San Diego and into the City of La Mesa. The suspect made their way to a parking lot where they jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on the foot. The car hit a parked video (caught on camera). The driver was considered to be armed and dangerous with the handgun, as the passenger told them, the driver had the gun. The passenger was captured almost immediately, but the driver was outstanding for approx 90 minutes. The officer found a house nearby with its front security door wide open and the front door partially opened. Thinking the suspect was inside, the officers entered the home to search after making several call-outs. While in the house, it was announced that the suspect walked out from his hiding spot and surrendered to the Police who were still on University Ave. The gun was not found. On a side note, the house that the police had entered may have been burglarized and they had chanced upon it, but LMPD will handle that issue. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LA MESA, CA
KCRA.com

Coastal Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Southern California homes are destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California that has burned several homes prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents. Helicopter aerials from NBC affiliate KNBC show flames from what is known as the Coastal Fire burning along the canyon area between Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo in Orange County. At an evening briefing with Southern California fire officials, a spokesperson said about 20 homes were destroyed.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy