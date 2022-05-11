Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Eucalyptus Trees | Oxnard

05.11.2022 | 12:34 PM | SAN DIEGO – A SDPD officer spotted two males in a car that had been car-jacked at gunpoint, 3 days earlier in eastern San Diego. The officer called for back up and the officers attempted to pull the suspects over, but they fled. The suspects made their way from the eastern portion of San Diego and into the City of La Mesa. The suspect made their way to a parking lot where they jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on the foot. The car hit a parked video (caught on camera). The driver was considered to be armed and dangerous with the handgun, as the passenger told them, the driver had the gun. The passenger was captured almost immediately, but the driver was outstanding for approx 90 minutes. The officer found a house nearby with its front security door wide open and the front door partially opened. Thinking the suspect was inside, the officers entered the home to search after making several call-outs. While in the house, it was announced that the suspect walked out from his hiding spot and surrendered to the Police who were still on University Ave. The gun was not found. On a side note, the house that the police had entered may have been burglarized and they had chanced upon it, but LMPD will handle that issue. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

