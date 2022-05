Rye High School sophomore Jordan Holgerson-Rahl is competitive at nearly everything she does. It's a trait that has suited her well as a multi-sport athlete. Holgerson-Rahl had already played soccer, volleyball, and basketball for the Thunderbolts this year before signing up for track and field and has not only participated in all four sports but excelled.

RYE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO