30 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Release ‘Fear of the Dark’

By Jon Wiederhorn
 1 day ago
Despite its title track, which remains a fan favorite, Iron Maiden’s Fear of the Dark, which was released on May 11, 1992, showcased a band in serious need of a creative boost. The second album since the departure of co-founding guitarist Adrian Smith (who returned in 1999), Fear of the Dark...

