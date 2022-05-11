ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postville, IA

Birth announcement: Hernandez

Clayton County Register
 2 days ago

Veronica Santoyo and Mario Hernandez of Postville announce the birth of their son, Mateo Julian Hernandez,...

Clayton County Register

John and Eunice Kolowinski 70th wedding anniversary

Eunice and John Kolowinski of Marion are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. John Kolowinski and Eunice Hawkins married May 17, 1952 in Waukon. Their daughters are Rose Kolowinski, Linda Ross, Cindy Frederickson and Tammy Allgor, all of Marion. An open house hosted by their daughters will be held Saturday, May...
MARION, IA
Clayton County Register

Photography workshop for Boy Scouts of America ...

Diana Davison, professional photographer and graduate of Waukon High School, recently volunteered her time and talents at a Boy Scouts of America Scout Merit Badge Workshop on Photography. She is pictured here with workshop participants from Troop 32 from McGregor and Troop 138 from Monona. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
Channel 3000

Throwback Thursday: The Timbers restaurant in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday piece revisits The Timbers restaurant, which was the place to go for a good meal and dinnertime entertainment in Platteville in 1983. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Woman Snags Huge Lotto Prize

One woman in La Porte City has a few extra thousand dollars in her bank account now after playing the Iowa lottery. I never have had the best luck with playing the lottery or using scratch tickets. Everyone else seems to have all of the luck! The past year and a half have been a good one for Cedar Valley residents who play the lottery.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
Ossian, IA
Waukon, IA
Postville, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear spotted in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A black bear was recently sighted in Dubuque. Jodi Culbertson, with Sunnycrest Manor, located at 2375 Roosevelt Street, sent us images and video of the bear roaming around in the back employee parking lot near the dumpsters. Culbertson said the images were captured at around 2...
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Clayton County Register

VMH’s “Family Wellness Fair” held this Wednesday in honor of National Hospital Week

VMH Family Wellness Fair to take place May 11 ... The annual Veterans Memorial Hospital Family Wellness Fair will finally return after three years and be held Wednesday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free health tests, family activities, entertainment and much more will all be included in the evening plus many door prizes will be given away. Pictured is a scene from the last family wellness fair held in 2019. This year, with the addition of the new Veterans Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic, all visitors are asked to enter the fair through the main entrance of the Medical Clinic, next to the ambulance and fire truck. The route will proceed through the clinic and hospital facility, exiting out the main entrance of the hospital. Everyone in the area communities is welcome to attend this free event, sponsored by Veterans Memorial Hospital in honor of National Hospital Week. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids School Wins National Academic Competition

Following up on the story we also passed along a few weeks back, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids recently brought home the top prize in the National Academic Decathlon competition. Cedar Rapids Jefferson teacher and coach Kevin Darrow says his students spend 600-800...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Dittmer Family Update on Boating Accident

Last Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day, a tragic accident happened near the Bennington Boat Ramp at Lake Red Rock near Swan. Three boaters in an airboat responded to a flat bottomed boat that had run out of gas and attempted to assist them to the nearby boat ramp. In the process, the airboat flipped, sending the three on board over the side and into the water. Two of the three passengers made it to shore, however a third, eventually identified as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax, is still missing.
SWAN, IA
K92.3

Cedar Falls Burger Joint Hits The Road

A Cedar Falls staple is taking their burgers on the road. Wilbo's Burgers Brats And Beers has some of the best burgers in the entire Cedar Valley (at least in my opinion). Located at 118 Main Street in Cedar Falls, this joint serves...you guessed it...burgers, brats, and beers!. Their fries...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Jesus
Clayton County Register

Allamakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. to celebrate Great Give Day May 18

Allamakee Scholarship Fund, Inc. is participating in the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Great Give Day Wednesday, May 18. Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving day established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support area nonprofits and build a stronger community. Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2 million for nonprofits across the region. Last year, the campaign collected over 2,700 gifts, attracted 788 first-time donors, and raised over $357,000 for local nonprofits.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
An Adel Man Is $10,000 Richer Thanks To The Iowa Lottery

An Adel man is now $10,000 richer after cashing in a winning ticket and using those funds to purchase another ticket. For 36-year-old Zachary Miller of Adel he initially cashed in a winning ticket that got him $50 and he made the decision to use those winnings to purchase a $30 “Colossal Crossword” ticket at the Kum and Go in Waukee. Miller recently claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Clive.
ADEL, IA
Clayton County Register

Waukon High School graduate Cody Palmer shares his experience as a wildland firefighter out west in the Mojave National Preserve

His firefighting crew ... Pictured above is the 2021 Mojave National Preserve Park Service engine crew that 2021 Waukon High School graduate Cody Palmer (pictured in the center of the photo) was a part of this past summer and fall. Cody is the son of Bob and Sharon Palmer of the rural Waterville area. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Men Find 180 Pounds of Morel Mushrooms [PHOTO]

It's the biggest harvest you've ever seen. Holy morel mushroom. On Mother's Day, my dad and I were discussing how the warmer temperatures in the forecast would probably lead to good morel mushroom hunting this week. Turns out we were already late. The hunt of the century had happened the day before.
IOWA STATE
Clayton County Register

Upper Mississippi Gaming Corporation grant supports MFL Youth Wrestling ...

The MFL/MarMac Youth Wrestling Club received $4,810 in grant funding awarded by the Upper Mississippi Gaming Corporation (UMGC) to complement additional direct fundraising by the club to make up the balance of the $6,610 total cost of purchasing a set of two digital score clocks (seen in photo above) for use at their events. “The TrackWrestling score clocks are a game changer for our organization’s events,” said Steve Hanson, who volunteers with management of the club. “We cannot thank the UMGC enough for their support.”
MONONA, IA

