Birth announcement: Hernandez

VMH Family Wellness Fair to take place May 11 ... The annual Veterans Memorial Hospital Family Wellness Fair will finally return after three years and be held Wednesday, May 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free health tests, family activities, entertainment and much more will all be included in the evening plus many door prizes will be given away. Pictured is a scene from the last family wellness fair held in 2019. This year, with the addition of the new Veterans Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic, all visitors are asked to enter the fair through the main entrance of the Medical Clinic, next to the ambulance and fire truck. The route will proceed through the clinic and hospital facility, exiting out the main entrance of the hospital. Everyone in the area communities is welcome to attend this free event, sponsored by Veterans Memorial Hospital in honor of National Hospital Week. Submitted photo.

WAUKON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO