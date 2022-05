TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man surrendered to police early Thursday afternoon following a standoff that lasted more than two hours in central Topeka. The incident began around 11 a.m. when officers attempted to locate wanted Bruce A. Teel, 33, of Topeka, at a residence at 1286 S.W. Lane. Teel was wanted for an original charge of aggravated assault for an incident on March 23.

