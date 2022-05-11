ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Goodhue County Board: Sheriff Office buys new K9 vehicle

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheriff’s Office plans to order a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe in the coming weeks as approved by Goodhue County Board members May 3. Sheriff Marty Kelly requested the purchase a year early due to...

winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls City Council agenda for Tuesday, May 17

2. ROLL CALL: Bringgold, Duncan, Gesme, Kronenberger, Lundell, Montgomery, Althoff. 5. PUBLIC INPUT: Public input is intended to afford the public an opportunity to address concerns to the City Council. The public input will be no longer than 30 minutes in total length and each speaker will have no more than three (3) minutes to speak. Speakers may address topics relevant to the governance of the City. Speakers must sign up in advance and must provide their name, address and the topic they intend to address. Comments must be on topic, respectful, pertinent to City business and adhere to the applicable Data Privacy rules. Any speaker that violates these rules will be asked to sit down and if the speaker refuses to comply they may be removed from the meeting. Speakers shall not address topics that are the subject of a public hearing, all such comments shall be made at the public hearing. The City Council will not generally act on issues raised by the public input but may choose to schedule consideration of the item on a future agenda.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KIMT

Woman rescued after being trapped on the Root River in Fillmore County

WHALEN, Minn. – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office dealt with a woman trapped in the Root River Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says a downed tree created a swirl that trapped a 70-year-old woman. The Sheriff’s Office says the woman knew the river well but was almost pulled under the water and was in the water for less than an hour before being rescued.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police Investigator no longer with department

A New Ulm Police investigator accused of sex crimes is no longer employed by the city. Eric Gramentz’s last day with the department was Monday, May 9, according to a news release from the city. He’s been employed with the police department since February 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details, and providing courtroom testimony.
NEW ULM, MN
New Prague Times

Worker dies following construction site accident

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the death of a 23-year-old male construction worker who was run over by a skid loader on Highway 99 Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 99 and 181st Street in Montgomery Township where the Minnesota Valley Electric Company/MVEC was working in the Electrical Power Line System.
MONTGOMERY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letters to the editor

In years past, when it came around that “time of year” for the citywide garage sales, we would read about it in the Beacon, at least two weeks before, to prepare the community and beyond, and get names to put on the printed map to follow. I guess...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Update State Fire Marshal Toured Rural Faribault Shed

Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief met with an investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office this morning about the investigation into a shed fire that ocurred over the weekend. Dienst told KDHL it could be awhile before a cause is determined and one might not ever be determined. He did...
FARIBAULT, MN
106.9 KROC

Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Byron teen arrested for obstructing the legal process

(ABC 6 News) - A teenage boy was arrested for obstructing the legal process in a Byron car prowl investigation last night. A deputy responded to a 10:18 p.m. call about a car prowl in the 10 block of 2nd Street NW, Lt. Lee Rossman with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Albert Lea man sentenced for selling meth

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Troy Jay Thompson, 41 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thompson pleaded guilty in January to third-degree...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Bring Me The News

Residents advised to lock doors amid search for armed man in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park have locked down an elementary school and asked people to shelter in place while they search for a man they believe is armed. Officers and the Brooklyn Park SWAT team are searching the area around the 7200 block of Idaho Ave., the department announced at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. They are searching for an "older white male wearing a camouflaged jacket."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
106.9 KROC

(UPDATE) Sheriff’s Office Names Byron Area Shooting Victim

(UPDATE) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's this afternoon identified the victim of Sunday night's fatal shooting near Oxbow Park as 70-year-old John Colbert of rural Byron. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The charges filed against the Kasson man accused of fatally shooting a rural Byron man Sunday night indicate there was an exchange of gunfire at the victim's property on the east edge of Oxbow Park.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Historic Hastings car show

The Hastings Downtown Business Association along with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau are excited to announce the return of the Historic Hastings Car Shows in 2022. The show will be from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month in May through...
HASTINGS, MN

