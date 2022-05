Well, bad news, Netflix subscribers. It looks like the online streaming service may actually be rolling out ads way sooner than originally expected. According to the New York Times, Netflix executives announced to their employees that they are planning to roll out the streaming service’s ad-support lower-priced subscription tier. It will occur during the final three months of 2022. Executives also say that they are going to begin cracking down on password sharing among subscribers as well. This will be happening around the same time that the ad option will be available.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO