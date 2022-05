LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election reform passed through the Kentucky legislature this spring, and some of the changes can be seen in this month's primaries. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said election fraud is not a problem in the state. But the two election reform bills that made it through the general assembly — House Bill 564 and Senate Bill 216 — were aimed at strengthening the voting process.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO