Easing baby formula crunch is a top priority for White House

Anthony Griffin
1d ago
They sure have a lot of "Top Priorities" they list, however; never seem to fix any of them or really work on any of them. Just telling the people they are "Top Priorities" doesn't mean anything unless you are really working to address them.
Reply
2
Anthony Granieri
1d ago
I can only assume, based on Biden's history, is he will have the FDA buy all the formula in the Country so the government can ensure the baby formula is distributed to the "right" people.
Reply
2
Deborah Parkins
2d ago
Nice to see this administration working to solve this problem. If they start concentrating on American problems, price of food, gas SARS 2, homelessness, etc etc it would go along way...
Reply
2
Related
Michael Cohen claims Trump documents James wants exist, he turned them over
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen threw his former boss under the bus on Monday, appearing to contradict claims that the former president does not possess the documents New York Attorney General Letitia James is after.
Biden shut down Harris in meeting and took GOP senators ‘aback,’ book says
When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, he promised his former campaign rival would be one of the most influential voices in the White House.
Texas has sent 32 buses of migrants to DC in past month
In the month since Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) vowed to bring the border crisis to President Joe Biden’s doorstep, his state has sent 32 buses of migrants to the nation’s capital, and it has no plans of stopping.
Republicans' "pro-life" pivot: GOP suddenly outraged by baby formula shortage
When it comes to the issue of abortion, "pro-life" Republicans have always been bedeviled by accusations of blatant hypocrisy. After all, the party routinely shuts down political efforts – like the child tax credit, universal school lunches, and tax-payer-supported childcare – that would make child-rearing much easier for the vast majority of Americans. But now, with the Supreme Court on the precipice of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling enshrining America's constitutional right to abortion, Republicans have identified a new opportunity to signal their self-professed "pro-life" status: baby formula shortages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage
A baby formula shortage in the United States is driving parents to swap, sell and offer leftover supplies to each other, while President Joe Biden spoke with manufacturers and retailers Thursday about the plight facing families. The president discussed with executives from Mead Johnson and Gerber how they could increase...
MSNBC
Karine Jean-Pierre can reshape the role of press secretary for good
Karine Jean-Pierre’s appointment as the new White House press secretary is historic and shouldn’t be understated. Jean-Pierre will be the first Black person and first openly LGBTQ person in the role, which has taken on significant attention since Donald Trump appointed a string of shameless liars to the role during his presidency. Ironically, Trump’s press secretaries underscored the importance to have a White House that respects the role the media plays in democracy.
Meatpackers convinced Trump to keep plants running during COVID crisis - report
May 12 (Reuters) - Top U.S. meatpacking companies drafted the executive order issued by President Donald Trump in 2020 to keep meat plants running and convinced his administration to encourage workers to stay on the job at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released on Thursday by a U.S. House panel.
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Meadows that 'several' GOP lawmakers believed a Trump martial law declaration was the 'only way to save our Republic'
Greene testified on Friday that she didn't recall whether she asked Trump to invoke military rule, despite telling Meadows to relay the idea to Trump.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News
Mexico president on Trump remarks: Don't vote for politicians who 'mistreated' them
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
Elon Musk believes the US government has understated the 'true magnitude' of inflation
In Tesla's Q1 earnings call Wednesday, Musk said some suppliers were requesting 30% cost increases, creating "severe cost pressure."
Elizabeth Warren explodes on 'The View', claims police could investigate ‘miscarriages’ if Roe overturned
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been "madder than hell" since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that overturns Roe v Wade. The outspoken liberal politician continued her strong defense of Roe during a Friday segment on ABC’s The View. During her guest appearance, Warren offered several extreme...
Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’
Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Hunter Biden demanded Beau Biden's widow 'GET TESTED FOR HIV,' 2018 email reveals
FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden sent an email to his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, pressuring her to get an HIV test as their relationship deteriorated in July 2018, about a month before he fathered a child with another woman. In an email titled, "YOU NEED TO GET TESTED FOR...
WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
BA.2.12.1 Covid variant: Here are the symptoms to look out for
The BA.2.12.1 variant of COVID-19 makes up about 37% of new coronavirus cases across the country, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The growth of BA.2.12.1 and other variants is to be expected, health experts said. “SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is...
The FBI seized Prada shoes, sunglasses, and hiking boots during raids on 2 mansions linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, report says
The FBI also seized financial records and fine art in the October 2021 raids on properties linked to billionaire Oleg Deripaska, per Bloomberg.
Gen. Mark Milley: If Russia gets away with war on Ukraine 'cost-free,' then 'so goes' international order
International order will be thrown out the window if Russia is able to escape consequences over its invasion of Ukraine, US Gen. Mark Milley told CNN.
Mitch McConnell says most Senate Republicans think abortion will be 'dealt with at the state level' instead of with a nationwide ban
McConnell said days ago that a nationwide abortion ban is "possible," prompting an outcry from Democrats and abortion rights supporters.
MSNBC
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
WashingtonExaminer
Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT
News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Governmenthttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 6