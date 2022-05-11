ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Easing baby formula crunch is a top priority for White House

By Haisten Willis
 2 days ago

Comments / 6

Anthony Griffin
1d ago

They sure have a lot of "Top Priorities" they list, however; never seem to fix any of them or really work on any of them. Just telling the people they are "Top Priorities" doesn't mean anything unless you are really working to address them.

Anthony Granieri
1d ago

I can only assume, based on Biden's history, is he will have the FDA buy all the formula in the Country so the government can ensure the baby formula is distributed to the "right" people.

Deborah Parkins
2d ago

Nice to see this administration working to solve this problem. If they start concentrating on American problems, price of food, gas SARS 2, homelessness, etc etc it would go along way...

