Muscatine, IA

Muscatine Humane Society Needs You to Adopt a Pup

By Sarah Stringer
 2 days ago
So they can move ahead with a new kennel installation project, the Muscatine Humane Society needs you to adopt their dogs. According to a Facebook post from the Muscatine Humane Society, adoption rates for dogs are reduced to $75 as they work to make the shift to the new kennels. They're...

