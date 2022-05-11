ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

John Nelson Magee

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Nelson Magee of The Villages, age 78, passed away at his home on May 6th. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen Turner Magee, by his son Matthew John Magee (wife Diane Gardner and their twin daughters Lulu and Callie Magee), by his son J.T. Magee (wife...

Francis James Mason

Francis James Mason, 93, of Summerfield, Florida, (formerly of Waldorf and Easton, Maryland) passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at The Villages Hospital, The Villages, Florida. He was born on April 15, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Mary (Bouland) and Francis J. Mason, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Burgess and Dorothy Howarth, brother, Theodore Mason, and sons-in-law, Mark Garner and Alan Benzer.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Jane H. Baker

Jane H. Baker, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on May 6, 2022. She was 95 years old. Jane was born on April 26, 1927 in Brookline, Massachusetts to John and Edith (Toher) Hungler. Her family moved to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania when she was a child. Following high school graduation, Jane pursued a career as an administrative and legal assistant, first in Harrisburg, then in Washington, DC. She also took art classes in Washington. There she met Roger W. Baker, a WWII Navy veteran employed at a Federal government agency. Jane and Roger married in 1954 and moved to Stockton, California before relocating to Northern Virginia, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Cooperstown, New York and Rockville, Maryland. Jane enjoyed being a homemaker to their four children while volunteering at their schools as well as pursuing artistic and other projects. When the children were teenagers Jane returned to the work environment, serving as Assistant to the Principal of Cooperstown Central School District and then Human Resources Manager at Boland Trane Services. Upon retiring, she and Roger enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. Jane enjoyed the New York Times crossword puzzles as well as reading and was keenly interested in current events and politics.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Charlotte Anne Ross

Charlotte Anne Ross, 69, of Fruitland Park, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Mount Vernon, Ohio, she lived most of her adult life in the central Florida area. Charlotte worked for many years at the Walt Disney World Resort and was a member of First Baptist Church, Umatilla.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Donald Patrick Glenn

Donald Patrick Glenn of The Villages, Florida, departed this earth to his heavenly home on May 5, 2022, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Ronald, and his parents, Robert V. and Naomi Glenn. Don grew up in smalltown Dupo, Illinois. An Eagle...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Thomas “Tom” Bluck

Thomas “Tom” Bluck, beloved husband of Joan Bluck, passed away on May 1st, 2022. Tom was born in Alpena, Michigan, and moved to The Villages from Rochester, Michigan in 2000. He was retired 35 years from Ford Motor Co. logistic and supply manager, a member of the North Lake Presbyterian Church, and an Army Veteran. He was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed reading and playing golf.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Edna (Zittle) Eilertson

Edna (Zittle) Eilertson, age 76, of The Villages, FL left this world suddenly on the morning of Saturday, May 7th. Edna was born on June 6th, 1945 in Peach Orchard to her parents, Virgil and Beulah Mae Humphrey. She graduated from Rockford Business College in Rockford, IL. She retired from the Nuclear Plant in Byron, IL where she had worked for 30 years.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Donald Samuel Bennett

Donald Samuel Bennett, a native of Atlanta, GA, has lived in The Villages, FL, since 2017 where he passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 83 on May 9, 2022. Don was a member of First Baptist Church, Villages Park Campus. He attended Bass High School in Atlanta, Southern Institute of Technology and graduated from Georgia State University.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Gilbert Smeiska

Gilbert Smeiska passed away April 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife Virginia”Ginny” (Nee Perry). Two sons Scott “Skip” (Kathy), and Glenn. Two step sons Larry (Gerilyn) Arndt, Steven (Leslie) Arndt and, one brother Gerhard. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other relatives.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Enormous crowd shows up for opening of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake

An enormous crowd showed up Friday morning for the opening of the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. Shoppers lined up more than an hour before the 8 a.m. opening of the massive new members-only store. There were so many shoppers at BJ’s that parking spilled over into the lot of the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store. Reportedly some BJ’s shoppers were asking Lowe’s employees to help them load their BJ’s purchases in their vehicles.
LADY LAKE, FL
Frederick David Russ

Frederick David Russ, 78, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022.Frederick David Russ He was born Saturday, March 25, 1944 in Wildwood, FL to Robert Vivian and Ludy Frances (nee Webb) Russ. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, David Darrin Russ and grandson, Blake Devere...
WILDWOOD, FL
Couple complains about bad behavior on paths south of State Road 44

A Village of Bradford couple has warned that E-bikes, bicycles and golf carts are becoming a problem on paths south of State Road 44. Mark and Karen Stotka spoke out on the situation at Thursday morning’s meeting of the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors at Everglades Recreation Center.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
Where our elected leaders when we need them?

The Congressman, senator and representative have refused to get involved with their constituents’ heartbreaking concerns for the upcoming I-75 upgrades. Federal and Florida monies are funding this mega upgrade of I-75 all the more reason for Webster, Baxley and Hage to involve themselves. This major upgrade has created fears of the “unknowns” and threatening the lives of property owners. The 100+year-old Royal community is threatened. Also fifth and sixth generations of property owners are threatened. There are property owners that are in their 80s that could be uprooted and are frightened at the thought of moving and do not know where they will go.
WILDWOOD, FL

