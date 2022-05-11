ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McGregor sends warning and Iniesta gets caked – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 11.

Football

Forever Remembered – Bradford marked 37 years since 56 lives were lost in the Valley Parade Fire Disaster.

Andres Iniesta got caked.

Excitement was building for the FA Youth Cup final.

[xdelx]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on song.

Ronaldo to Arsenal?!

He was busy relaxing, for the time being.

Ray Parlour was sunning himself.

[xdelx]

Petr Cech got the call.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow was in the gym.

[xdelx]

Pat Cummins loves his coffee.

Stuart Broad revealed his cricketing pet hate.

UFC

Conor McGregor had a warning.

Darts

James Wade was recovering in hospital.

Golf

Henrik Stenson picked a Swede.

Athletics

A new challenge for Olympian Tom Bosworth.

Swimming

Bad news for Adam Peaty.

