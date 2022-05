(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania Power and Light residential customers will soon see a huge hike in their utility bills. The Allentown-based energy company says the 38 percent hike in their bills will come as the default rate rises nearly four cents per kilowatt hour. For the average customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month, that means their bill will increase by about 34-dollars.

