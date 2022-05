Chapel Hill, N.C. — The former chief of the Greensboro Police Department has just been appointed to lead the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's police force. Brian James, described by UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz as a "highly respected leader in law enforcement," was police chief in Greensboro for only two years before stepping down, acording to WXII. He had worked as an officer in Greensboro since 1996.

