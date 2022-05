NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As the summer approaches, the Girl Scouts of Connecticut is recruiting paid leaders across the state to help with its Summer in the City program. Ana Valentín, chief membership and inclusion officer at Girl Scouts of Connecticut, shares more about the program and the qualifications for the community outreach program facilitator position. To learn more go to gsofct.org.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO