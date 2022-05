In 2004, a dedicated group of people living on Buffalo’s West Side got together to brainstorm around the idea of developing a cooperative garden center in the neighborhood. With big box and suburban stores being nearly the only garden resource places at the time, the team felt the importance of keeping their dollars inside our city and for our communities. At the same time, they recognized the opportunity for building a business in this up and coming neighborhood of our city, just five minutes from any yard on Garden Walk Buffalo. The years that followed were spent collecting surveys, offering “plant swaps,” and engaging the community in all things plant related. In 2007 they opened the doors to a brick and mortar shop at 428 Rhode Island Street and have been growing ever since.

