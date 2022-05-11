How Much Will A New Lucid Air Run You?

It's been over 20 years since BMW introduced a center dashboard screen that was manipulated by a physical iDrive controller in the E65 BMW 7 Series. That first iteration of iDrive was as user-friendly as a mattress made out of cement. Since then, infotainment systems and dash-mounted screens have become far better, but they have never managed to replace the tactility and simplicity of physical controls. As these screens become infinitely larger, one wonders when the obsession with big screens will end. According to the man responsible for BMW i interior design, these screens won't dominate car interiors forever.

