My name is David Loreman and I am proud to be a candidate for Elko Justice of the Peace, Department B. I would be honored to serve the residents of Elko/Spring Creek as your next Justice of the Peace. After speaking with many in our community, I am proud to already have the support of many local leaders, such as our former assemblyman John Ellison, as well as members of the legal community and those whom I have come to know while working and serving in our community.

ELKO, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO