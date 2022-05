Who doesn't love getting lost in a good crime show on TV? I'm always down for a gritty episode of Law & Order or the ridiculousness of David Caruso in CSI: Miami. Whatever show it might be, they always suck you in with some sort of dastardly act being committed before the opening credits. Then your favorite characters keep you hooked until they perfectly solve the case just before the closing credits roll. But when it comes to crime shows, what is the most popular one when it comes to Montana?

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO