It is a cooler than average day here in South Florida, and high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and winds will be a bit lighter today out of the north/northeast. A few showers are possible, and one or two thunderstorms are not out of the question… but rain chances remain on the lower side.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO