Hattiesburg, MS

Midweek Preview: Ole Miss Baseball Travels to Southern Miss

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sREm5_0faYFDXo00

The Rebels hope to pick up an RPI boost on Wednesday night.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Ole Miss baseball travels to Hattiesburg on Wednesday night to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in midweek action.

The Rebels and Golden Eagles squared off earlier this season in Pearl, Mississippi, a game that USM won 10-7. After a weekend sweep of Missouri, Ole Miss has re-inserted itself into the SEC Tournament conversation, but it still has work to do as far as reaching the NCAA Tournament at the end of the year.

A road win over Southern Miss would help the Rebels in that regard. As of Tuesday night, Ole Miss comes in at No. 56 in the RPI, and Southern Miss enters at No. 16.

Here's what to expect and how to watch the Rebels and Golden Eagles on Wednesday night.

Team Information

Team: Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Location: Hattiesburg, Miss.

Conference: Conference USA

Head Coach: Scott Berry

Game Preview

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 11 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Records: Ole Miss (27-19, 10-14 SEC) vs. Southern Miss (36-12, 18-6 C-USA)

Location: Pete Taylor Park -- Hattiesburg, Miss.

Date: May 11

Television/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. CT: RHP Drew McDaniel (MISS) vs. RHP Matt Adams (USM)

McDaniel: 4-2, 5.27 ERA, 36 K, 19 BB

Adams: 4-2, 5.84 ERA, 19 K, 0 BB

Ole Miss Announces Midweek Uniform Combination

The Rebels continue in military appreciation week with their camouflage hats, navy jerseys and white pants in Hattiesburg.

