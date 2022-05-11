ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lost tortoise in good health after unfounded fears over its red feet

By Matthew Cooper
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A “huge” stray tortoise is said to be in good health after being found in a Staffordshire field.

The RSPCA, which was called out to the unusual discovery near the village of Church Eaton, is appealing for help to reunite the rare red-footed tortoise with its owner.

The animal charity said the reptile was checked over and found to be fine on Tuesday despite initial concern that his back feet were bleeding.

There was no sign on examination of any cuts or bleeding so we let him wander around the surgery. He appears to be in good health

RSPCA Inspector Heather Morris

RSPCA inspector Heather Morris, who collected the tortoise and took him to a vet, said: “He is quite a size, so I can understand why he was spotted – he is just beautiful.

“I normally pick up little tortoises but he is huge!

“When I went to collect him I took a large bird box with me, but I soon realised he wasn’t going to fit! He was over nine kilogrammes.

“There was no sign on examination of any cuts or bleeding so we let him wander around the surgery. He appears to be in good health.

“Unfortunately he isn’t microchipped so we don’t know where he has come from, so if anyone has any information about his owner we would urge them to get in touch with us.

“Hopefully we can track them down and get him safely home. We do sadly deal with a lot of abandoned exotic pets, so I hope this isn’t the case here.”

The RSPCA said tortoise owners often let their pets out in the garden during sunny weather, and they can become very active in the warm temperatures and sunshine.

“It’s really important that owners keep a close eye on their pets when outside or have a secure run to keep them in to keep them safe from other animals, and to ensure they can’t escape,” Ms Morris added.

Anyone with information about the tortoise is asked to call the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rescue dog Charlie spends 16 months at RSPCA waiting for home

A dog rescued from a run-down barn had never been outside, taken for walkies or had human contact before. Charlie, aged five, was so traumatised he didn't leave his kennel at the RSPCA in Newport for weeks. Sixteen months on, he's the longest-staying resident and staff are trying to find...
PETS
BBC

Rising costs leading to lockdown pets being dumped, RSPCA says

Animal rescue centres say they are being inundated with pets abandoned after being bought during lockdown. Staff at centres in Bath and Bristol say they are struggling to keep up with the number of animals needing rehoming. The RSPCA said living costs are putting pressure on households meaning they can...
PETS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Morris
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Footed Tortoise#Church Eaton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

Dog who spent his entire life in a shelter gets rejected on his adoption day

Everyone deserves a happy ending, but unfortunately for this pup, it was not in his fate that day. Cody has been a resident at Martlesham Animal Centre for the last nine months, in addition to this he was previously cared by RSPCA in another location. The black terrier is 15-months old and has spent all his life in a shelter home.
PETS
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy