Las Vegas, NV

13 Free Downtown Fremont Concerts to Put On Your Calendar (2022)

By Jason R. Latham
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlNTm_0faYEzZx00

If you’re a lover of live music, you really have no reason to ever leave Las Vegas. Eventually, your favorite artist will come here for a tour stop, residency, or to play a free show during Fremont Street’s Downtown Rocks concert series .

The downtown Fremont concerts are back for 2022 with a lineup that leans heavily on nostalgia. From Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach to Hoobastank, the concert series features artists spanning multiple decades and genres. So, there’s something for everyone.

May 28 – X Ambassadors

The band once known simply as “Ambassadors” was an annual staple in the pre-pandemic era, so fans that last saw them here in 2019 must still be going through serious withdrawal. Since then, the Ithaca natives have dropped their third album, The Beautiful Liar . So, expect at least a couple new ones sprinkled in there before or after “Renegades.” 9 p.m., 3 rd St. Stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3oXE_0faYEzZx00
X Ambassadors / Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience

Fun fact: X Ambassadors credits much of their exposure to Las Vegas’ own Imagine Dragons.

May 29 – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

Let’s make something explicitly clear: Mannequin is one of the best movies ever made, and one reason is because Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” is one of the best songs ever made. That’s just the cherry on top, however, when it comes to a Starship setlist. We’re talkin “We Built This City,” “Sara,” and those all-time Jefferson Starship hits like “Jane” and “Layin It On the Line.” Plus, Mickey Thomas played the teacher in the underrated teen romance Dream A Little Dream . What’s not to love here? 9 p.m., 1 st St. Stage

June 25 – 10,000 Maniacs, Dishwalla, and The Calling

Next year marks the 30 th anniversary of the 10,000 Maniacs MTV Unplugged show, which, fans will recall, is a highlight of the band’s career. It hasn’t felt the same since Natalie Merchant left, but maybe, for old time’s sake, they’ll do a little acoustic set for the Fremont crowd. The Maniacs will get an assist from fellow 90s hall-of-famers Dishwalla (“Counting Blue Cars”) and The Calling—the latter still fronted by Alex Band but with a different lineup behind him. You can almost hear “Wherever You Will Go” in your head right now, can’t you? 1 st St. Stage, 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vGVf_0faYEzZx00
10,000 Maniacs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlK81_0faYEzZx00
The Calling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YadkO_0faYEzZx00
Dishwalla / Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience

July 4 – Molly Hatchet, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Mackenzie Porter

A bunch of guys—none of them named Molly—play Fremont Street on the Fourth of July. The southern rock group has undergone a few lineup changes since they arrived on the scene in 1971, but surely you’ll get the same satisfaction when the current members drop hits like “Flirtin’ With Disaster” and “Lady Luck” on the crowd.

Speaking of lineup changes, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has had more than a few, and they’ll make an appearance as the opener, alongside Canadian country star (that’s right, Canadians love country music) MacKenzie Porter. 3 rd St. Stage, Start Time TBD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGk9L_0faYEzZx00
Molly Hatchet / Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience

July 23 – Sebastian Bach

This one’s interesting, because longtime Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach is set to perform on Fremont Street on the same night his former band will play a show at Sunset Station in Henderson . So, on one hand, you’ve got the band coming through town, but you’ve also got the singer, playing a free show, with a setlist that likely includes more than a few Skid Row songs. This almost happened before when the Doobie Brothers and Michael McDonald both swung through Vegas, but it wasn’t the same night. 1 st St. Stage, 9 p.m.

July 30 – Hoobastank, Alien Ant Farm, and Soul Asylum

This one’s for all those kids who came of age in the 90s and early aughts. Sure, Hoobastank, Alien Ant Farm, and Soul Asylum have put out new stuff over the last decade (the latter as recently as 2020), but so many memories were forged back in the day. If the crowd doesn’t hear “The Reason” first, last, and maybe sprinkled in the middle a couple of times, they might revolt. 1 st St. Stage, Start Time TBD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbXSk_0faYEzZx00
Hoobastank / Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lKEh_0faYEzZx00
Soul Asylum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLbV8_0faYEzZx00
Alien Ant Farm
Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience

August 13 – Theory of a Deadman and Saliva

Canada has given us so many incredible gifts over the years— Paul Anka, Pamela Anderson, Seth Rogen , all those Hallmark holiday movies—that it’s easy to overlook Theory of a Deadman. But the FON (Friends of Nickelback ) are still riding the wave of buzz from their 2020 release, Say Nothing , and they’ll make a triumphant return to Fremont Street, where they were once an annual staple, on August 13. Joining them for the ride: early aughts favorite Saliva, whose “Click Click Boom” was a staple in action movie trailers back in the day. 3 rd St. Stage, 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mpnvk_0faYEzZx00
Saliva / Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience

August 20 – Simple Plan

While we’re celebrating great Canadian musicians, let’s not leave out Simple Plan. The Montreal natives are still doing it, with their sixth studio album, Harder Than It Looks , set to drop on May 6. If you want to relive some of your Warped Tour memories, you’ll want to get down to Fremont Street early and elbow your way to the front so Pierre Bouvier can get a good look at you. 3 rd St. Stage, 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZidR_0faYEzZx00
Simple Plan / Photo Credit Ellenor Argyropoulos

September 3 – Rick Springfield, Men at Work, and John Waite

The Downtown Rocks theme goes back to the 80s in early September when these three icons play Third Street. Yes, we want “Missing You” and “Overkill,” but the loudest you’ll hear Fremont Street—perhaps all year—is when that whole crowd sings the chorus to “Jessie’s Girl” in unison. It’ll be a sight, though it won’t be nearly as memorable as when Alfred Molina took a hit from a crack pipe and started shouting “I’m so jealous… she should be with me!” 3 rd St. Stage, Start Time TBD

September 10 – The Pretty Reckless

You wouldn’t call The Pretty Reckless a nostalgia act, and that makes them a rarity on the concert calendar. The NYC-based quartet returns to Las Vegas on September 10 with their fourth studio album, Death By Rock and Roll , under their belt. Fun fact: remember Cindy Lou from How the Grinch Stole Christmas ? That’s The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen. Having written that, please don’t go to the show expecting to hear “Christmas, Why Can’t I Find You?”

October 15 – Jelly Roll

Nashville native Jelly Roll has been rapping for more than a decade now, but his October 15 show will be his Las Vegas debut, according to setlist.fm . If you’ve been desperately waiting, drowning your pain with a bottle and Mary Jane, this is your chance. Show the man some love. 3 rd St. Stage, 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M8sp_0faYEzZx00
Jelly Roll / Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience

October 22 – Slaughter, Vixen, and The Sweet

It’s going to be loud, and maybe a little messy, when this trifecta of hard and glam rock takes the stage in late October. Slaughter and Vixen will bring that heavy late 80s sound, that’s certain, but more than a few of us will be at the front of the stage for The Sweet. Whatever ails you, it can be cured by a combination of “Ballroom Blitz” and “Fox on the Run.” 3 rd St. Stage, Start Time TBD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38chLm_0faYEzZx00
Vixen / Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience

November 19 – Stone Temple Pilots

Like that time your stepfather moved in, the adjustment period from Scott Weiland to Jeff Gutt has been a little difficult. Fortunately, Gutt has the energy and the confidence needed to command the spotlight as the lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots.

The reformed lineup has put out new stuff over the last few years, but dammit we want to hear “Plush” just like we did when MTV played the video incessantly during the summer of 1993. 3 rd St. Stage, 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PUcO_0faYEzZx00
Stone Temple Pilots / Courtesy of Fremont Street Experience

Read YESCO Celebrates Centennial of 'Lighting Up Las Vegas' with New Exhibit

Comments / 4

Comments / 4

cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: South Point to host Casino Collectibles Association tradeshow

Collect or interested in vintage chips, silver tokens, or other casino memorabilia?. The Casino Collectibles Association might help you learn more about your collection. Tuesday, the organization announced its 29th Annual Casino Collectibles Association Show will take place June 16-18 at the South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. This...
LAS VEGAS, NV
franchising.com

Duck Donuts® Announces Las Vegas Expansion

Duck Donuts Shop on Las Vegas Boulevard Will Feature Made-to-Order Donuts and Boozy Milkshakes. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // MECHANICSBURG, PA - 2022 is looking even sweeter for the Las Vegas Strip. Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made To Order!® donuts is excited to announce one of its tenured franchise partners, Gary Kopel, has a signed a lease to bring the Pennsylvania-based brand’s first Nevada location to the Las Vegas market. The shop will be located at 3615 S Las Vegas Boulevard in the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s and across from Caesar’s Palace and Bellagio, right in the heart of the electric Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Save the date for the first annual Las Vegas Filipino American Festival

The Las Vegas Filipino American Festival is happening at Craig Ranch Park May 13th-15th. This family friendly event will feature food, karaoke contests, hot air balloon rides, battle of the bands, a carnival for the kids and more! Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the event. For more information visit lasvegasfilipinoamericanfestival.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
