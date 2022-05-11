ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just How Bad Does Ole Miss Want Transfer Portal WR Prospect Jaylon Robinson?

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8AlF_0faYEqdQ00

There’s creativity in recruiting, and then there’s what the Rebels just came up with to show their desire to land the former UCF wide receiver.

OXFORD, Miss. - For anyone even somewhat familiar with Ole miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin and his love for recruiting, that person probably knows that Kiffin will certainly go outside the box to make a splash. With a top-notch wide receiver still deciding between four schools, there’s certainly reason to be creative.

How’s this?

Kiffin strikes again!

In the world of recruiting and social media, finding not so subtle ways to catch the attention of a recruit is not only cool, it’s a sign of just how much imagination that Kiffin and Ole Miss will utilize in an effort to try and land the player they want and need. This is not the first time Kiffin has gone outside the norm to “show love” for a recruit, Robinson in particular.

As for Robinson’s exploits, he’s definitely worth the effort based on his statistics.

During Robinson’s three-season career with the Knights, his statistics include 76 receptions, 1,329 yards, 17.5 average, and eight touchdowns. What’s more important would be how he came about gaining many of those yards.

A shake here, a zag there, and sheer speed have led Robinson to destroy a variety of pass coverages. In short, he’s too quick and too fast to just place one defender on him. There’s also this catch that is certainly one of college football’s best from the 2021 season:

Adding Robinson to the Rebels receiving corps would be a coup and also give Kiffin, one of college football’s best play callers, a tremendous weapon to add to the offensive skill position options already on the roster.

