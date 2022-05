Severe weather is a possibility for the region through Saturday. The National Weather Service says a cold front will push through Thursday evening and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a boundary that could move into north central Kansas, which will weaken as they move eastward. The weaker storms will likely continue into Friday morning. It’s anticipated that the hazards would be damaging winds of 60 mph and large hail up to an inch in diameter. Forecasters aren’t as certain about how quickly storms will weaken. A slight (level 2) risk for severe storms is in place for the Manhattan area today.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO