A four-star high school basketball prospect with ties to the Nebraska area has announced that the Huskers are in his final four schools. Gus Yalden has announced that he will decide his collegiate future next Tuesday. In the final four with Nebraska are the College of Charleston, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. The 6’8″ 240-pound center hails from the Appleton, Wisconsin area, and the Badgers are currently seen as the front runner. Yalden’s ties to Nebraska stem from the fact that he lived in Kearney, Nebraska, for six-year, while his mom coached basketball at the University of Nebraska Kearney. He transferred to IMG...

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO