(BPT) - California regulators authorized commercial use of a specific red seaweed supplement as a feed additive for dairy cows. Straus Family Creamery Founder/CEO Albert Straus’ dairy is the first organic dairy farm committed to using this red seaweed when the certified organic feed becomes available at scale. This innovation is a critical solution in helping complete a carbon-neutral dairy farming model on the Straus Dairy Farm by 2023. After implementation, the farm’s organic milk will have a climate-positive footprint, similar to plant-based alternatives and a lower climate impact than soymilk. (This is based on a greenhouse gas footprint that includes agriculture and food manufacturing emissions.)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO