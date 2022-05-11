ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle Cox named Minneapolis Public Schools' interim superintendent

By Fox 9 Staff
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - On Tuesday night, MPS' Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Rochelle Cox as interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. Cox, who currently the associate superintendent, has been with the school district since 1997. Her several leadership positions include early childhood special education and...

www.fox9.com

fox9.com

OutFront Minnesota announces new leadership

(FOX 9) - One of Minnesota’s leading organizations for LGBTQ rights is getting new leadership. Kat Rohn takes over as executive director on Wednesday, May 18. Rohn comes to OutFront Minnesota from the University of Minnesota where she served for six years as a senior development officer and one of its peer facilitators on gender equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Complaints about "toxic" city office culture sparks review

The city of Minneapolis plans to hire an outside expert to "look into" complaints about "a toxic, anti-Black" culture and the return-to-office expectations within the city coordinator's office, according to the city attorney. Driving the news: A group of current and former city staffers released a letter late Tuesday raising concerns about a "lack of commitment to listening to staff, to being transparent with staff, or to addressing systemic anti-Black racism." What they're saying: The 21-page document, signed by more than a dozen people, includes personal stories from several Black staffers and email correspondence about workplace concerns. What they want:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Northsiders divided over light rail impacts

Metro Transit may try once again to build light rail through Minneapolis’ North Side, but some businesses—and transit riders—aren’t necessarily onboard. The Blue Line Light Rail extension project, formerly known as the Bottineau light rail project, is proposed to extend today’s Blue Line—which now runs from Target Field station to Mall of America—12 miles north to Brooklyn Park, with stops in Crystal, Robbinsdale and Minneapolis along the way.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Metro realtors elect first Black president

For nearly 30 years, Denise Mazone has dedicated her life and career to helping Minnesota residents realize the value of homeownership. A Minneapolis native, Mazone’s passion is finding avenues to bring more diversity into the local and national real estate narrative. Recently named president of Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

University of Minnesota drops mask mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota announced that masks will no longer be required in classrooms beginning Thursday, a day after spring semester ends. University president Joan Gabel sent the announcement on Wednesday as students wrapped up their final exams. Under the new updates, the university said masks will no longer be required in classroom and instructional laboratory settings. Masks are still required in posted healthcare settings, PPE-required areas, and in isolated and quarantine spaces.
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

In Our Prayers: John Schweers

Please remember in your prayers John Schweers, an adjunct faculty member in the Opus College of Business for the past 25+ years, who passed away at his home on May 2 after returning from teaching his classes at the university. Schweers taught finance courses in the Opus graduate and undergraduate programs and has been involved as a professor and mentor with the Aristotle Fund since its inception in 1999.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
fox9.com

New art exhibit features Twin Cities social justice movement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Over the past two years a local independent photojournalist has been on the ground capturing some of the biggest moments in the social justice movement in Minnesota. At a gallery in St. Paul, a new exhibit captures life, on the front lines of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Minneapolis Man Convicted In Election Ballot Case

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A Minneapolis man is facing possible time in a federal prison after being convicted of lying to a grand jury about some election ballots. A jury convicted 30-year-old Muse Mohamud Mohamed Tuesday and he will be sentenced at a later date. U.S. Attorney Andrew M....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Tampered Evidence

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury convicted him of being a felon in possession of firearms. Benjamin Hill, 42, now alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was framed by a sheriff’s deputy who planted DNA on a pair of guns.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Republicans race the clock at endorsing convention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Republicans gathered for their weekend endorsing convention in Rochester with the goal of endorsing candidates who can end the party's losing streak in statewide elections that dates to 2006. The GOP senses that the political winds are at its back this year. Midterm elections...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Family of Man Killed by St. Paul Police in 2016 Files Federal Lawsuit

Jaffort Smith’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul and four of its police officers who fatally shot him in 2016. They are demanding damages for an alleged violation of his civil rights. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigated the...
SAINT PAUL, MN

