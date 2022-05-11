ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dreyfus sees larger Brazil shift to ethanol and away from sugar

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Louis Dreyfus projected on Wednesday that Brazilian mills will divert a larger than...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Agriculture Online

Corn up for 2nd session as U.S. weather raises global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat prices rose nearly 1%, while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil's next soybean crop forecast to grow 19.5% to 146 mln T - Patria

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean harvest has been estimated at 146 million tonnes, up 19.5% from the previous season, when a drought damaged part of the crop, Patria Agronegocios said on Wednesday. Brazil's area planted with soybeans in the next season will be expanded by 2.8%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends higher on positioning before U.S. issues crop data

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday amid positioning ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report due out on Thursday, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures advanced 14-1/2 cents to close at $16.06-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 2.41 cents at 83.45 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures slid $3.60 to end at $397.90 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) global monthly crop report on Thursday will include the first official supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * In Brazil, the 2022/2023 soybean harvest is estimated at 146 million tonnes, up 19.5% from the previous season, when a drought damaged part of the crop, Patria Agronegocios said. * A rally in crude oil helped lift soy prices, traders said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on crop concerns; MGEX hits contract high

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures strengthened on Wednesday amid concerns about poor global weather threatening crops, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract jumped 20-1/4 cents to close at $11.13 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat rose 25-1/2 cents to $12.00-1/2 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat surged 42-1/2 cents to end at $12.56 a bushel and set a contract high. * Traders are waiting for the monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue a global crop report on Thursday, which will include the first official U.S. supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * Analysts predict the USDA will peg 2022/23 U.S. wheat carryout at 659 million bushels and 2021/22 carryout at 686 million, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts said they remain worried about hot and dry conditions damaging wheat in the western U.S. Plains, despite recent beneficial rains. * Euronext wheat futures approached contract highs, supported by adverse crop weather in exporting countries like France and fresh import demand including a reported purchase by Algeria. * FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn eases, supply concerns limit decline

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures on Thursday slid for the first time in three sessions, although the losses were limited by tightening world supplies. Wheat and soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.1% to $7.87-3/4 a...
AGRICULTURE
Kiplinger

37 Ways to Earn Up to 9% Yields on Your Money

Early 2022 was a period most investors would prefer to forget. Stocks slumped, and the bond market suffered its worst rout in more than 40 years. There was no shortage of culprits: soaring energy prices, rising inflation, higher interest rates and new geopolitical risk in the form of the horrifying war in Ukraine.
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. inflation simmers, worst of price gains likely behind

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer price growth slowed sharply in April as gasoline eased off record highs, suggesting inflation has probably peaked, though it is likely to stay hot for a while and keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand. That aspect was reinforced...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Biden announces steps to aid farmers, lower food costs on Illinois trip

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden visited a family farm in Illinois on Wednesday where he announced steps his administration is taking to lower the costs of farming and food. The president announced that his administration will expand insurance for double cropping, which allows farmers to plant a second crop on the same land in the same year. He also announced the government would increase technical assistance to farmers and double the funding to produce fertilizer domestically.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOKV

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
CURRENCIES
Axios

Tyson Foods reports soaring meat prices as inflation continues

Meat prices continued to skyrocket in the first quarter. Driving the news: Tyson Foods reported Monday that the average price of its products rose 17.6% in the quarter ended April 2, compared with a year earlier. The price of Tyson beef was up 23.8%, while chicken rose 14.4% and pork...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's sugar output view revised down, but global supply seen up

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south (CS) new sugar crop was revised downward on Wednesday as consultancy Datagro sees mills diverting more cane to ethanol production, but higher production in Asia will still drive an increase in the global supply of the sweetener. Datagro chief analyst Plinio Nastari...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Supply worries, weather spur rally in crop prices ahead of U.S. report

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures jumped on Wednesday, as traders uneasy about world supplies adjusted positions a day before the release of U.S. crop data. Concerns about poor global crop weather helped support gains, with MGEX spring wheat futures setting contract highs...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally on lower-than-expected U.S. crop forecast

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, setting contract highs as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) surprised traders with a smaller-than-expected forecast for the variety grown in the Plains and used to make bread. Corn and soybean futures also strengthened. The USDA, in a monthly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA sees upcoming U.S. soybean crop as biggest ever

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will harvest a record large soybean crop for the second year in a row this year, but supplies will remain tight due to soaring demand, the government said on Thursday. Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year that ends on Aug. 31 was...
CHICAGO, IL

