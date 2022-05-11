Dreyfus sees larger Brazil shift to ethanol and away from sugar

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures strengthened on Wednesday amid concerns about poor global weather threatening crops, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract jumped 20-1/4 cents to close at $11.13 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat rose 25-1/2 cents to $12.00-1/2 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat surged 42-1/2 cents to end at $12.56 a bushel and set a contract high. * Traders are waiting for the monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue a global crop report on Thursday, which will include the first official U.S. supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * Analysts predict the USDA will peg 2022/23 U.S. wheat carryout at 659 million bushels and 2021/22 carryout at 686 million, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts said they remain worried about hot and dry conditions damaging wheat in the western U.S. Plains, despite recent beneficial rains. * Euronext wheat futures approached contract highs, supported by adverse crop weather in exporting countries like France and fresh import demand including a reported purchase by Algeria. * FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Marguerita Choy)

