Woman Crush Wednesday: You’re Going to Flip for Rebel Wilson in ‘Senior Year’

By Maddy Casale
 2 days ago
Mother’s Day may now be behind us, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating some of the other leading ladies in our lives. We’re talking, of course, about the amazing actresses who grace our screens day in and day out, delivering memorable performances that leaving lasting impressions and make our lives that much richer. With today’s Woman Crush Wednesday, we’re singling out one of those wonderful women who is known for everything from acting to performing comedy to writing to singing to even producing. She’s an extremely talented and hard-working person (not to mention that she’s both inspiring and an utter delight), so let’s give her some of the love and recognition she deserves by giving it up for your latest WCW, the remarkable Rebel Wilson!

WHO’S THAT GAL: Rebel Wilson

WHY WE’RE CRUSHING: Wilson stars as Stephanie Conway in upcoming Netflix Original title Senior Year, which premieres on the platform this Friday, May 13. The highly-anticipated comedy-drama follow 37 year-old woman Stephanie Conway (Wilson), who wakes up from a 20 year-long coma and decides to return to her former high school in hopes of reclaiming her popular status, fulfilling her dream of becoming prom queen, and experiencing everything that she’d missed out on. In addition to Wilson, Senior Year stars Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, and Angourie Rice, and is directed by Alex Hardcastle. Do yourselves a favor by catching Wilson’s hilarious and exciting star turn in Senior Year as soon as it drops, only on Netflix.

WHERE YOU’VE SEEN HER BEFORE: Wilson’s professional onscreen debut was in 2003, when she played Toula in comedy film Fat Pizza (a role she reprised over the following few years in Australian comedy shows Pizza and World Record Pizza). She increasingly made a name for herself around Australia thanks to work in comedy shows like The Wedge, Thank God You’re Here, Bogan Pride, Monster House, before becoming a household name all around the world with her appearance as Brynn in 2011 comedy film Bridesmaids. From there, Wilson took her career to the next level, earning a steady stream of work in shows like Workaholics, Super Fun Night, and Les Norton, as well as in films like 2012 comedy Bachelorette, 2012 romantic-comedy What to Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 coming-of-age comedy-drama Struck by Lightning, 2014 fantasy-comedy Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and 2016 romantic-comedy How to Be Single.

Wilson is perhaps best known, however, for her work as Fat Amy in the beloved 2012 musical comedy film Pitch Perfect, as well as in its 2015 and 2017 sequel films. She has also made a mark with big roles in recent films like Isn’t It Romantic, The Hustle, Cats, and Jojo Rabbit, as well as for hosting or appearing in new reality and competition series like Pooch Perfect, Celebrity IOU, LOL: Australia, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Clearly, Wilson is an incredible talent who continues to leave a lasting mark on international comedy, and we can’t wait to experience many more years of laughter, joy, and quality entertainment with her in the future!

WHERE YOU’LL SEE HER AGAIN: Luckily, you won’t have to wait much longer to see more from Wilson, as the comedy queen already has a drama film in the works. The movie, entitled The Almond and the Seahorse, revolves around an archaeologist and an architect who are fighting to reimagine their futures and lives after traumatic brain injury leaves them both adrift from the people they love. In addition to Wilson, the film will also feature Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Celyn Jones.

For even more from Wilson in the meantime, be sure to follow her on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok so that you never miss a moment from your world-famous WCW!

IN THIS ARTICLE
