Bonneau, SC

Mom Fought Pitbull While Being Bitten by Fire Ants After Dog Attacked Kids

By Aristos Georgiou
 2 days ago
The mother held on to the pitbull for 15 "terrifying" minutes while repeatedly being bitten on the face by the dog, and on her body by fire...

Comments / 87

Patty
2d ago

Soon the breed will be banned as they should. Total irresponsible owners . my shiba inu and I were savagely attacked by neighbors off leash pitbull. My dog spent 5 hours in surgery and I spent two hours in the ER. Make a long story short the owner ended up paying almost 5,000 and the pitbull was put down.

Reply(4)
41
April Jane
2d ago

This is unacceptable. I know people say that it's the owners and not the dog breed etc, but how many of you have heard of a golden retriever mauling a little kid to death!!? These dogs need to be eradicated completely for the safety of our children and other pets

Reply(26)
44
QueSeraSera
2d ago

If the people that own a dog that attacks someone then they have to start being held accountable! Not just a slap on the wrist either, not just a fine, not just putting the animal down but jail time.

Reply
21
Related
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

Body of missing 18-year-old girl who was last seen standing on the side of a road in Mexico in haunting photo is found in water tank

Authorities discovered Thursday night the lifeless body of a missing 18-year-old girl inside a water tank located on an abandoned property near a motel in northeastern Mexico. Debanhi Escobar mysteriously disappeared after going out to party - against her mother's wishes - with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
