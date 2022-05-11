ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden's 'Ministry Of Truth' Is 'Un-American' Abuse of Power: McCarthy

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The GOP leader called the new bureau "'a scheme conjured up by Washington Democrats to grant themselves the authority to control free...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 20

Willam Pace
2d ago

partner should not be accusing anybody of being an American. he belongs to the most anti-American anti-democratic organization that has ever existed. and he's the the leader of that party

Reply
6
richard mckee
2d ago

That's all the Republicans are good for. Lies Lies Lies Lies Lies Lies Lies Lies Lies Lies. AND THEN LIE SOME MORE! 🐓🍭s

Reply(3)
11
Related
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#House#Un American#Democrats#Americans#Gop#Dhs#Republicans
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
934K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy