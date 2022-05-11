ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Four-Wheeler Rider Hurt In Streator Crash

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent wreck in Streator involved a four-wheeler. Officers were called...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Streator man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Streator man has been arrested after a reported hit-and-run crash in LaSalle. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez for failure to report an accident/death- a class 1 felony. Officers found Benitez at a resident in Streator, before transporting him to the LaSalle County Jail. His...
STREATOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Route 53 snagged for hours in Palatine after dump truck crash takes down live power line

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was injured, and Route 53 was snagged, after a dump truck rolled over and took down a power line in Palatine Thursday. At 11:09 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road for a crash involving a dump truck that had struck a power line and rolled over. The power line fell onto a semi-trailer that had been headed south on Route 53 at Rand Road, and also wrapped around the dump truck. Due to the live downed power line in the road, both sides of Route 53 had to be shut down so the power line could be deenergized. All lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PALATINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rollover crash closes Southbound Sterling Avenue

UPDATE (10:29 p.m.) — Two suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Sterling Avenue near Scenic Drive Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:18 p.m. The occupant of the vehicle that rolled over is walking and talking, and...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park
WSPY NEWS

Four charged with failing to register after compliance checks in Kendall County

Four are being charged with failure to register after compliance checks on sexual and violent offenders last month in Kendall County. The four men being charged include 35-year-old Gerardo Rivas of Aurora, 48-year-old William Moschetti of Oswego, 53-year-old Charles King III of Aurora, and 43-year-old Matthew Jiradina of Peru. Bond was set a $10,000 for all four with ten percent to apply.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Car Slams into house in Joliet

An Aurora man cited for several traffic tickets for losing control of his car and slamming into a house. It was on May 11, 2022, at 10:41 AM, Joliet Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 40 year old Darnell Davis of Aurora was westbound on Taylor Street approaching Reed Street at which time he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the southeast corner of a residence on the north side of the street, which caused damage to the siding. Davis was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Davis was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Streator, IL
WSPY NEWS

Home in Plano deemed uninhabitable after Thursday morning fire

A single story home was damaged by a fire Thursday morning just after two in the 300 block of N. Ben Street in Plano. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Chief Greg Witek says no one was hurt. Your browser does not support the audio element. Witek says the home is...
PLANO, IL
walls102.com

Streator man arrested in connection with LaSalle fatal hit and run

LASALLE – A Streator man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run last Sunday in LaSalle. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they located the suspected vehicle involved, a Cadillac Escalade, and following a brief investigation, took 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez in to custody. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with a bond set at $200,000. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say 45-year-old Carl J. Telford was struck while riding an electric bicycle and taken to a Rockford hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Benitez has been charged with Failure to Report an Accident or Death and further charges may be pending, according to authorities.
STREATOR, IL
WLNS

Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Illinois lake

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning house fire deemed arson

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator rules a house fire early Thursday morning as arson. The Peoria Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire near North East Adams Street, and Haungs Avenue. When crews arrived on scene they found smoke and fire coming from...
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

One arrested after hundreds swarm streets, jump on cars after leaving North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was arrested Wednesday night as Chicago Police tried to contain a crowd of hundreds of people that spilled over from North Avenue Beach. Video posted to Citizen app showed large crowds gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Boulevard, the BP station at LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, and in the intersection of North Avenue and Clark Street. Some people were seen jumping on top of cars, and at least one driver was seen peeling out. Dozens and possibly hundreds of others were seen walking in the middle of the street. A large police presence was also spotted at each intersection. Chicago police said one person was arrested in connection with the incident.Tremaine Patterson, 18, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. Police said he was arrested at 11:25 p.m., after he "was part of a large altercation" and ignored officers' commands to disperse, and "continued to try to cause bodily harm to several individuals."Patterson is due to appear in court next month.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Man fighting for his life after shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the 600 block of N. Avon in Rockford. Police tweeted shortly after 10:50 p.m. saying the man had life-threatening gunshot wounds. The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra train hits pedestrian near National Street in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Elgin Thursday evening. Metra Milwaukee District-West Train No. 2237 hit a pedestrian near the National Street stop. Inbound and outbound trains were halted nearby Thursday evening, and extensive delays were expected. This happened a day after a BSNF Railway line Metra train hit a truck on the tracks in Clarendon Hills. Christina Lopez, 72, was thrown from a train window and killed, and four others on the train were injured. CHECK: Metra Updates
ELGIN, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hebron man found dead after mowing crew spots crashed motorcycle

A Hebron man is dead after an apparent motorcycle crash. Indiana State Police say mowing crews working near the I-65/U.S. 231 interchange Thursday morning found the motorcycle off the roadway resting on its side. Crown Point Police then found the body of the driver, Robert J. Nolbertowicz Jr., 51. State...
HEBRON, IN
starvedrock.media

Update: Driver of Monday Rt. 18 Crash Life-Flighted to Peoria

A Life Flight helicopter landed along Route 18 for a bad crash southeast of Lostant late Monday afternoon. First responders were notified of the accident at about 5:00. When police and paramedics arrived at the scene between East 11th and East 12th Roads, they found a car had struck the back of a Com Ed bucket truck, and the car was stuck underneath the larger vehicle. The driver of the car had to be extricated, and was air-lifted to OSF St. Francis in Peoria. The passenger was taken by ambulance to OSF in Streator. The driver of the Com Ed truck was not hurt. The cause of the accident is still unknown. Crews had been working on some power poles along Highway 18.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy